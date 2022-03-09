PAINWeek and BRAINWeek Welcome the Diamond Headache Clinic to 2022 National Conferences in Las Vegas

PAINWeek September 6-9, 2022, and BRAINWeek September 28-30, 2022: live medical conferences featuring CME and CE courses on pain and neuropsychiatric disorders, respectively.

PAINWeek celebrates its 16th annual conference September 6-9 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and remains the most expansive US pain conference for frontline practitioners.

BRAINWeek, developed by the PAINWeek organization, will take place September 28-30 at the Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa in Las Vegas.

Both conferences will feature migraine tracks presented by the world-renowned Diamond Headache Clinic. The migraine track at PAINWeek will be presented on Thursday, September 8, and at BRAINWeek on Thursday, September 29. Chair of both tracks will be President and Medical Director, Merle L. Diamond, MD. Established in 1974, the headache clinic continues to underscore the need for continuing education on diagnosis and treatment of headache, and its recognition as a legitimate disease.

Debra Weiner, EVP of Program Development, noted, "We are delighted to welcome the Diamond Headache Clinic to PAINWeek and BRAINWeek. Their migraine track will be the highlight of both national conference agendas!"

Dr. Merle Diamond commented, "Headache treatment—and migraine treatment specifically—has changed dramatically in the last 5 years. We have seen a greater understanding of migraine as a disease that significantly impacts the people who suffer from it, and the tools we can utilize to help people get their lives back."

Dr. Christopher Rhyne is the Director of Clinical Research and Staff Physician at Diamond: "It is such a dynamic time in the area of headache treatment. I am excited to share approaches and treatments that can drive the best outcomes in patients and can offer practitioners even more ability to reduce the suffering of headache patients within their practices. We can do better, and this is a great start!"

PAINWeek will present over 75 CME/CE credit hours in tracks such as Acute Pain Management, Behavioral Pain Management, Chronic Pain Syndromes, Health Coaching, Interventional Pain Management, Medical/Legal, Neurology, Occupational and Physical Therapy, and Pharmacotherapy. Master Classes, Special Interest Sessions, and sponsored courses complement the agenda, along with tracks presented by professional medical societies.

BRAINWeek will present a broad, multidisciplinary agenda comprised of 21 CME/CE credit hours across the 3-day conference. The agenda will present topics organized around the most frequently seen CNS conditions including dementia, epilepsy, hearing loss, mental health disorders, migraine, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke, with Special Interest Sessions on rare disorders such as Dravet syndrome, Rett syndrome, and spinal muscular atrophy. An additional 10 hours of CME/CE credit hours will be available via On Demand access.

PAINWeek and BRAINWeek are provided by Global Education Group. About Global Education Group:

Global Education Group Global Education Group focuses on producing partnership-based CME for healthcare practitioners. The Global team works with a select group of medical education companies, associations, academic institutions, and healthcare facilities to develop and accredit live healthcare conferences and workshops as well as online activities. With each partnership or joint providership, Global brings accreditation expertise, project management excellence and grant funding intelligence. Based in Littleton, Colo., Global has accreditation with commendation from the ACCME and accredited with distinction from the ANCC. Global also holds accreditations to offer continuing education for nurse practitioners, pharmacists, dietitians, dentists, and psychologists. Global is a division of Ultimate Medical Academy.

