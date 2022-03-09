Hill & Smith Inc. Joins Forces with GKD Technologies to Bring Safety to the Workplace

The US-based company is the first to sell SensorZone in the country.

As a long-established UK-based safety solution company, GKD Technologies recently received FCC approval for the USA distribution of their product, SensorZone. SensorZone is a proximity warning system designed to manage the interaction between people and plant or machinery in the workplace. With this simple, proven safety system now approved to be sold in the United States, GKD Technologies looked for a partner to promote and distribute their product throughout the US. What they found was Hill & Smith Inc., a traffic safety product manufacturer, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Hill & Smith Inc. has vendors nationwide and is eager to promote this potentially life-saving product.

"Too many preventable accidents happen within work zones on a daily basis. With the innovative technology used in SensorZone, these accidents can be stopped and human behaviors can be modified. We're excited with our partnership with GKD Technologies and look forward to bringing their product to the US," says Gary Lallo, President and CEO of Hill & Smith Inc.

A modular, easy fit system, SensorZone creates a detection zone around machinery and equipment. Uniquely, in the event of a person entering this zone, the operator and pedestrian are alerted. Most importantly, SensorZone keeps a cloud-based data log and analysis of all actions and incidents. This supports the proactive management of site safety and helps to drive behavioral change.

SensorZone has been subject to multiple, widescale deployments across a range of industries and companies who are looking to drive a positive safety culture and reduce accidents in the workplace. The safety system currently has over 14,000 tags in the field across the world and covering more than 500 sites.

For more information or to receive a quote for SensorZone in your workplace, go to http://www.hillandsmith.com or email tyler.helvey@hillandsmith.com.

Hill & Smith Inc. is a subsidiary of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC, headquartered in the United Kingdom, and is a member of the HS Roads & Security business segment. Hill and Smith Holdings PLC is an international group with leading positions in the niche markets of infrastructure and galvanizing. Hill & Smith Inc. is an industry leading American-based manufacturer of a wide range of transportation safety products, including the MASH-compliant impact attenuator, the Smart Cushion®, the MASH-compliant portable steel barrier, Zoneguard®, and the Work Area Protection product lines of Smart Work Zone Systems, message and arrow boards, and traffic control products.

GKD Technologies supply construction and industrial sectors with the next generation of flexible, modular safety solutions. Our industry leading, innovative products provide effective control measures to keep people safe, protect investment in plant and equipment, and help to increase productivity.

We aim to empower customers with information that can be used to track and report on safety and efficiency at work. The data we deliver provides actionable insights and can be used to support a positive safety culture.

For more information, please contact: Amy Law at Amy.law@GKDTec.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/hill_smith_inc_joins_forces_with_gkd_technologies_to_bring_safety_to_the_workplace/prweb18530591.htm