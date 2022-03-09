Toyota Dealership in Vacaville, California, is Offering Special Discounts on New Toyota Models for March 2022

Ammar's Toyota Vacaville in Vacaville, California, is offering special discounts on the purchase of new Toyota models for the month of March.

Drivers planning to buy a new Toyota can now take advantage of the March Sales Event hosted by Ammar's Toyota Vacaville, an automotive dealership in and around Vacaville, California. The dealership is offering a special Steal a Deal offer in which customers can fill out a simple form to get a personalized e-price. This offer is valid on all new 4x2 4Runner models and gas models of RAV4, Corolla, Camry (excluding TRD trim) and Highlander.

Interestingly, the Steal a Deal offer is also valid on hybrid models of Corolla, Camry (excluding TRD trim), RAV4 and Highlander. Additionally, if customers want to buy the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross, they can opt for the $500 TFS cash offer. Individuals who want to take advantage of the March Sales Event at Ammar's Toyota Vacaville can contact the dealership to start the buying process. Alternatively, they can visit the dealership's website and apply for credit approval to get the best package. The dealership's team of experts can tailor a financial package for all credit situations.

In addition to financing, drivers can also trade an old car at Ammar's Toyota Vacaville at a fair market price. Interested individuals can contact the dealership by dialing 707-446-7000 or visiting them in person at 500 Orange Dr. in Vacaville, California.

