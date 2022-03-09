Drivers of St. John's, Newfoundland, can get their vehicle inspected for an affordable price of $69.95.
ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador (PRWEB) March 09, 2022
Car owners looking to get their vehicles inspected can take advantage of a special offer at Steele Honda, an automotive dealership in St. John's, Newfoundland. In this offer, the dealership provides several services at an affordable price of $69.95 (excluding HST). The services included in the vehicle inspection are battery check, tire pressure and condition inspection, belts and hoses inspection, light operation check, fluid check, wiper check, front end visual inspection, brake inspection and lubing of hinges and door locks.
Steele Honda has a team of trained professionals that work hard to create a warm and welcoming environment for all customers. Moreover, their team is Honda certified to take the best possible care of a vehicle. If the dealership's team of experts finds an issue after inspecting a car, they will inform the customer upfront of the cost. Additionally, for any repairs, the dealership only uses genuine Honda parts so that the vehicle runs efficiently and smoothly for a long time.
Whether a vehicle has scheduled maintenance or requires an unexpected service, Steele Honda will take care of it. Individuals who want to take advantage of the special inspection offered at the dealership can schedule a service appointment by clicking here. They can also contact the dealership's team in St. John's, Newfoundland, by dialing 709-579-1999.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/drivers_in_the_st_john_s_newfoundland_area_can_get_vehicle_inspection_at_a_reasonable_price/prweb18542771.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.