Drivers of St. John's, Newfoundland, can get their vehicle inspected for an affordable price of $69.95.

Car owners looking to get their vehicles inspected can take advantage of a special offer at Steele Honda, an automotive dealership in St. John's, Newfoundland. In this offer, the dealership provides several services at an affordable price of $69.95 (excluding HST). The services included in the vehicle inspection are battery check, tire pressure and condition inspection, belts and hoses inspection, light operation check, fluid check, wiper check, front end visual inspection, brake inspection and lubing of hinges and door locks.

Steele Honda has a team of trained professionals that work hard to create a warm and welcoming environment for all customers. Moreover, their team is Honda certified to take the best possible care of a vehicle. If the dealership's team of experts finds an issue after inspecting a car, they will inform the customer upfront of the cost. Additionally, for any repairs, the dealership only uses genuine Honda parts so that the vehicle runs efficiently and smoothly for a long time.

Whether a vehicle has scheduled maintenance or requires an unexpected service, Steele Honda will take care of it. Individuals who want to take advantage of the special inspection offered at the dealership can schedule a service appointment by clicking here. They can also contact the dealership's team in St. John's, Newfoundland, by dialing 709-579-1999.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/drivers_in_the_st_john_s_newfoundland_area_can_get_vehicle_inspection_at_a_reasonable_price/prweb18542771.htm