Resemble AI Creates Andy Warhol Docu-series Narration Using 3 Minutes of Original Voice Recordings

Resemble AI used 3 minutes and 12 seconds of Andy Warhol's original voice recordings from the 1970s and 80s to produce synthetic voice narration for The Andy Warhol Diaries docu-series on Netflix.

"I felt that the AI voice would honor two hallmarks of Andy's life and artistic practice, stemming from his desire 'to be a machine,'" says director Andrew Rossi. "Andy admired the fact that 'machines have less problems,' saying that, 'I do have feelings, but I wish I didn't.' I thought that cloning Andy's voice could function like a Warholian portrait, and the Andy Warhol Foundation approved."

Using Resemble AI's generative voice technology, Andy Warhol's voice was recreated to recite his own words from the diaries, creating an immersive six-part documentary on the artist's life. The team made adjustments for emotion and pitch to the AI output of Andy Warhol's voice, and added human-like imperfections using reference audio clips of another speaker, as seen in this video about how Resemble AI's Style Transfer works. To learn more about the process of creating Andy Warhol's synthetic voice, visit https://www.resemble.ai/blog/.

"Generative audio is one of the most incredible and underutilized areas of AI," says Resemble AI founder and CEO Zohaib Ahmed. "It has the ability to change the way that we create and interact with content. It opens up new possibilities for entertainment and storytelling. Resemble's Voice AI platform makes it possible to create entire movies, TV shows, and video games with AI-generated voices. This will allow for more creative freedom and new forms of expression—all rooted in consent and transparency."

Consent is a requirement for all Resemble AI projects and transparency is maintained throughout the process, as seen in this video about how Resemble AI voice cloning works. To learn more about how Resemble AI maintains ethical standards across the industry, visit https://www.resemble.ai/ethics/.

