The Relationship between Gen Z and the Metaverse to be Conflict-ridden: Raj Chowdhury

HashCash chief describes the relationship between the gen and the Metaverse and how it should turn out and why it wouldn't be conflict-free.

Blockchain pioneer and HashCash chief, Raj Chowdhury, talks about Metaverse and how Gen Z should take to it. The initial reaction to the Metaverse is one of awe. However, it wouldn't stay that way for long, thinks Raj Chowdhury.

"It must be remembered that this generation has technology as its earliest memories," smiles Chowdhury. "Their trysts with smart systems go back to their toothless days."

GenZ's relationship with technology should be vastly different from that of the older generations. Generation Z has been at a comfort level with technology that the older generations cannot identify with. Hence, their expectations from technology are bound to rise at a higher pace. In the words of Chowdhury, "It will be difficult the keep the generation Z awestruck for long, they'll soon grow bored,"

"Technology will have to evolve matching pace with their consumption capacities to keep them interested."

Getting deeper Chowdhury describes a breed whose lives are as much physical as they are virtual. This is to say that the Metaverse is where they can unleash their imaginations. This also means that they are bound to react, should the systems fail to cater to their demands. This population considers the Metaverse an extension of their physicality rather than a ‘distinct life'.

"Given the circumstances that are about to arise, it is quite fathomable that the relationship between the generation Z and the Metaverse is going to be conflict-ridden," remarked Chowdhury.

Chowdhury has previously been vocal on a number of technology-related issues as he leads HashCash through a stream of successful projects. He has predicted a trend of novice traders to move towards CFD trade. He has also predicted a mass transition from pure Forex exchange to a more inclusive Forex-crypto integrated exchange. He has also predicted the Metaverse and DAO's rise to prominence earlier this year.

The hype around Metaverse and the expectations riding on it is indeed high. Technology needs to deliver its promise in this field and more importantly keep upgrading itself to stay relevant and consistently perform.

Gen Z demands an independent metaverse composed of a collection of entities and companies that allows them to move freely from one universe on to the next. Here, they wish to be able to control their identity through the creation of an avatar of their imagination, own and sell articles they can carry from one world to another (clothes, cars, accessories, etc.), and describe the way they develop, work and play.



About Raj Chowdhury:

Raj Chowdhury is the Managing Director of HashCash Consultants and global crypto exchange Paybito. Raj pioneered the first interbank Trade Finance and Remittance implementation of Blockchain Technology between two of the largest global banks. Raj is an eminent voice in the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency space and actively engages with policymakers in this area. He is a contributor to Economic Times, Business World, CNNMoney and advises industry leaders in the adoption of Blockchain. He is a member of Asha Silicon Valley, a nonprofit committed to education for children in emerging countries. Author of the book 'The Dark Secret of the Silicon Valley', Raj is an investor in blockchain and cryptocurrency companies and an active member of the philanthropic community.

