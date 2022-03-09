The NPD Group Announces Its 9th Annual Home Industry Performance Awards During The Inspired Home Show

The NPD Group announced its ninth annual industry performance awards during The Inspired Home Show, hosted by the International Housewares Association in Chicago, March 5-7.

The NPD Group announced its ninth annual industry performance awards during The Inspired Home Show, hosted by the International Housewares Association in Chicago, March 5-7. Awards were presented by NPD's Home practice to the small appliances and housewares (non-electrics) brands in the U.S. with the largest dollar share increase among key categories in 2021, compared to 2020, according to NPD's Retail Tracking Service. Awards were also presented to leaders in the primary industry segments tracked across North America, recognizing brands with the most significant dollar/pesos share increase in Canada, Mexico, and the U.S.

"Throughout the pandemic, the home industry has been there for consumers, making a challenging situation better," said Lora Morsovillo, president of NPD's U.S. Home practice. "I'm proud of what our industry has accomplished in terms of innovation and meeting consumer demands and needs and am pleased to recognize those companies that led the industry in these accomplishments."

