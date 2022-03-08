Life Electric Vehicles Outlaw 400 All-Terrain E-Bike Is On Sale Now

Life EV announces that the all-terrain Outlaw 400 electric mountain bike is on sale now from March 7-11.

Life EV is known for producing high-quality electric bikes for in-city and off-road bike enthusiasts. The Outlaw 400 mountain e-bike does not fail to impress with superior handling, exceptional durability, and impressive capabilities. The Outlaw 400 mountain e-bike is durable and capable of handling all sorts of terrain, including mountains, forests, deserts, valleys, city streets, and more.

The Outlaw 400 is also enjoyable for everyday commute, traveling 20/mph, and is legal in all 50 states. This e-bike boasts an impressive distance capacity of up to 35 miles per charge.

Built with tough off-road tires, and a durable aluminum frame, Life EV put the Outlaw 400 under strenuous testing to ensure it stands up to the most vigorous riding styles. This e-bike manages to remain lightweight for its incredible stability with an aircraft-grade frame.

The Outlaw 400 weighs in at less than 60 pounds total and can hold up to 285 pounds safely. The Outlaw 400's on and offroad performance is a result of its 26" triple wall aluminum rims and 26" x 2.4" off-road tires.

This Class 2 E-bike comes in a sleek black matte frame and is sure to impress city travelers, off-roaders, and mountain bike enthusiasts alike. "More than ever, traditional bicycle riders are now switching to e-bikes with the majority of bike riders in the USA prior not realizing an e-bike existed. USA consumers love powered products and next time at the mall, watch how many people take the escalator versus the stairs. If given the opportunity, USA riders will prefer powered bikes over having to pedal themselves. They will ride more often and farther out" - Life EV CEO, Robert Provost.

Right now, from March 7th to March 11th, Life EV is offering this impressive bike at $200 off the regular ticket price. E-Bike enthusiasts can take advantage of the impressive perks of the Life EV Outlaw 400 all-terrain electric bike by using Code: OFFROAD at checkout. Life EV also offers free shipping across the United States.

More About Life Electric Vehicles

Life Electric Vehicles was founded in 2018 and is a fast-growing US-based electric vehicle developer, manufacturer, and distributor. Life Electric Vehicles is home to a team of highly trained and qualified individuals who are making continuous improvements in the industry, already acquiring numerous trademarks and patents approvals.

Life Electric Vehicles is proud to provide consumers with innovative, high-quality light electric vehicles (LEVs) for recreational use and short-distance travel. They are revolutionizing industries with their electric vehicles, battery-powered electric vehicle drivetrains, and upcoming marine electric propulsion systems.

Life Electric Vehicles stand behind their quality with a mission to reduce our carbon footprints while helping consumers save on transportation costs. Learn more about their quality innovative light e-bikes at https://www.lifeelectricvehicles.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/life_electric_vehicles_outlaw_400_all_terrain_e_bike_is_on_sale_now/prweb18545040.htm