Rosco Vision to Exhibit at NTEA's 2022 Work Truck Week Event

Rosco to introduce the latest in automotive vision safety at Work Truck Week in Indianapolis, with product features in the Morgan Olson and EAVX booths.

Rosco, a leading supplier of automotive vision safety products to the commercial vehicle market, is exhibiting at NTEA's Work Truck Week in Indianapolis, IN. Rosco will be showcasing new safety technologies as well as popular flagship products at Booth 2250.

The innovation from Rosco is the D•CAMS — a Digital Monitor and Camera System. The D•CAMS has been engineered to replace exterior rearview mirrors for increased safety and visibility. The new system will be installed on a Morgan Olson truck at Booth 4939 and will also be featured at the EAVX Booth 5143.

Offering better visibility around the vehicle, Rosco's D•CAMS covers views shown in both the flat lens and convex lens of rearview mirror heads. The aerodynamic design of the exterior cameras and housings helps with fuel savings and efficient operations compared to traditional rearview mirrors. At night and in low light conditions, D•CAMS delivers clear and bright images without reliance on external light sources and offers better views in all weather conditions.

Rosco will also be featuring the DV6 camera powered by RoscoLiveⓇ. Rosco's DV6 is an HD Video recorder with DMS technology that captures and processes full HD footage of the driver and the road with local and cloud storage options. Other products that will be exhibited at Booth 2250 are the Dual-Vision DV440, and 360HD surround-view camera system.

Rosco is known in the trucking and van industries as a manufacturer to companies like Freightliner, Navistar, Mack, Morgan Olson, Oshkosh, and Utilimaster, who manufacture vehicles for notable fleets such as UPS, Federal Express, United States Postal Service, and Canada Post. To schedule a meeting with Rosco at the show, please fill out the form on the event page. For more information about products and services, please visit Rosco's website.

About Rosco

Rosco, Inc. is North America's largest bus mirror manufacturer, and a vision safety leader in rearview cameras, automotive windshield-based camera recording, rearview interior/exterior mirrors, and sun visors in numerous bus, truck, specialty, recreational and military vehicle markets. Rosco is a supplier to companies like Freightliner, Navistar, Mack, Morgan Olson, Oshkosh, and Utilimaster, who manufacture vehicles for notable fleets such as UPS, Federal Express, United States Postal Service, and Canada Post. To schedule a meeting with Rosco at the show, please fill out the form on the event page. For more information about products and services, please visit Rosco's website.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/rosco_vision_to_exhibit_at_nteas_2022_work_truck_week_event/prweb18544939.htm