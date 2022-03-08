Greenberg Traurig Ranks Among Top Trademark Firms in 2022 Edition of WTR 1000

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has been nationally and regionally recognized by the World Trademark Review (WTR) in the 12th edition of the WTR 1000. In addition to the firmwide rankings, WTR recommends 23 attorneys in Greenberg Traurig's Trademark and Brand Management Group. Based on extensive research in more than 80 key markets worldwide, the WTR 1000 highlights the top go-to law firms and attorneys in the trademark field.

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has been nationally and regionally recognized by the World Trademark Review (WTR) in the 12th edition of the WTR 1000. In addition to the firmwide rankings, WTR recommends 23 attorneys in Greenberg Traurig's Trademark and Brand Management Group. Based on extensive research in more than 80 key markets worldwide, the WTR 1000 highlights the top go-to law firms and attorneys in the trademark field.

The WTR 1000 ranked Greenberg Traurig nationally in the United States and in California, Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York. In addition, the publication selected the following attorneys as "leading practitioners" in the trademark industry (with specialty, in select states):



Joseph Agostino, New Jersey

Stephen R. Baird, Minnesota, Enforcement and Litigation; Prosecution and Strategy

Ian C. Ballon, California, Litigation

Tiffany A. Blofield, Minnesota, Enforcement and Litigation

Ed Chansky, Nevada

Jeffrey P. Dunning, Illinois, Prosecution and Strategy

Joel Feldman, National; Georgia, Prosecution and Strategy

Mark R. Galis, Illinois, Enforcement and Litigation; Prosecution and Strategy

Susan L. Heller, National; California, Prosecution and Strategy

Candice E. Kim, California, Prosecution and Strategy

Craig S. Krummen, Minnesota, Enforcement and Litigation

Dwayne L. Mason, Texas

Masahiro Noda, New York, Enforcement and Litigation; Prosecution and Strategy

Bobby Rosenbloum, Georgia

Daniel I. Schloss, New York, Prosecution and Strategy

Jamie Nordhaus Shipp, Georgia

John P. Sullivan, Pennsylvania, Prosecution and Strategy

Alan N. Sutin, Florida; New York, Prosecution and Strategy

Lauri S. Thompson, Nevada

Marc H. Trachtenberg, National; Illinois, Generic Top-Level Domains; Enforcement and Litigation; and Prosecution and Strategy

Mark G. Tratos, Nevada

Sabina A. Vayner, Georgia

Steven J. Wadyka, Jr., D.C. Metro Area, Enforcement and Litigation

About Greenberg Traurig's Trademark and Brand Management Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Global Trademark and Brand Management Group works hand in hand with clients to build, protect and enhance their brands and trademark portfolios to meet their business objectives. The group is one of the largest international trademark prosecution, portfolio management, licensing, litigation and counseling legal practices. With more than 200 intellectual property attorneys and agents in the United States, Asia, and Europe, Greenberg Traurig provides a broad range of patent, trademark and copyright protection and strategic counseling. Greenberg Traurig was named a "Law Firm of the Year" for Trademark by U.S. News and Best Lawyers, in the 2020 and 2022 editions of "Best Law Firms."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 42 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/greenberg_traurig_ranks_among_top_trademark_firms_in_2022_edition_of_wtr_1000/prweb18544745.htm