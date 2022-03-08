Team Of Volunteer Hackers Build a Ukrainian Missing Persons Platform in 72 hours

A team of volunteers from the hacking group Secjuice.com and cybersecurity startup WEBGAP.io have worked nonstop for the last 72 hours to build a missing persons platform for Ukraine to help Ukrainians displaced by conflict find their missing loved ones.

A team of international volunteers from the hacking group Secjuice.com and cybersecurity startups WEBGAP.io have worked nonstop for the last 72 hours to build a missing persons platform for Ukraine to help Ukrainians find their missing loved ones.

The missing persons platform is hosted at DeTy.org.

De Ty means ‘Where Are You?' In Ukrainian or Де Ти?

The volunteer team of engineers led by DeTy CTO David Tran-Dinh built the DeTy app at the request of the IT Army of Ukraine who are working to defend Ukraine against cyberattacks from Russia, with more than one million people displaced building a missing persons platform became a key focus and volunteers rushed to lend their skills to build the platform.

DeTy.org founder Guise Bule said today, "I am deeply proud of the team behind DeTy; they have worked tirelessly to build this platform. People like David Tran-Dinh, Chris LeGrant, Adrian Kwitkowsky, Charlie Crane, Kate Larson, Andrea Menin and Sophie Missenden collaborated like heroes to ship DeTy in record time, and they built it to be fast, scalable and secure."

The Editor of Secjuice, Mars Groves, said today, "Our team at Secjuice wanted to get involved in the cyber war against Russia when the IT Army of Ukraine asked us to help, so we chose to build a missing persons platform rather than break the law and hack Russians, Secjuice members are all professionals working for reputable firms after all, not script kiddies."

A cofounder of WEBGAP.io, Ryan Miller said today, "We dropped what we were doing and immediately jumped on this project; luckily the founder of DeTy is our boss, so he gave us all time off to work on this. We worked really hard, we worked all weekend, we are really proud, and we hope to help millions of people find their loved ones over the coming months."

DeTy launched today in five languages and will be disseminated on the ground by the Ukrainian IT Army, a group of volunteers from the IT world who are working to help Ukraine.

ABOUT DeTy : Де Ти? Where Are You? Is an easy to use and multilingual website that lets Ukrainian missing persons register themselves and lets their loved ones easily find them. Based in London, England, DeTy is a nonprofit organization dedicated to finding missing people in Ukraine and helping connect families.

