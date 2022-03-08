'Be Bold' theme for 15th anniversary of EAA WomenVenture at world's largest fly-in convention

On International Women's Day, the Experimental Aircraft Association announces EAA WomenVenture activities at EAA AirVentue Oshkosh 2022 this coming summer. The new WomenVenture Center on the AirVenture grounds in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, will be a focus for education, careers, and community for women involved in or discovering aviation.

"Be Bold" is the theme and focus of WomenVenture activities as EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2022 celebrates the 15th year of programming that encourages and supports women in aviation. The 69th edition of the Experimental Aircraft Association's fly-in convention is July 25-31 at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

New this year is a dedicated EAA WomenVenture Center that is open to the public throughout the week. The center, located in Aviation Gateway Park, will feature exhibitors and networking events to support women in aviation as well as other resources for women currently in aviation fields or seeking to be a part of them.

"In 2022 we are bringing back many of the activities that are most popular with attendees, from the group photo on Boeing Plaza to the power lunch and evening programs on Wednesday, July 27," said Margaret Brill of the EAA Aviation Foundation, who is coordinating WomenVenture activities. "As we celebrate 15 years of this program, the heart of it remains the same: encouraging women to find their place in the aviation world and be bold with their ideas, dreams, and talents."

On July 27, EAA WomenVenture activities include:



Group photo on Boeing Plaza for all women in the aviation community.

The annual Power Lunch at Theater in the Woods, with keynote speaker Eileen Collins. Collins was the first woman to pilot and later command a NASA space shuttle mission.

Evening programs at Theater in the Woods that features "Unusual Attitudes," a discussion by women in aerobatic flying and how it has elevated their flying skills. Guests for that panel, moderated by Steph Stricklen, include Vanessa Christie, Patty Wagstaff, Julie Clark, Susan Bell, Debbie Rihn-Harvey, Melanie Astles, Vicky Benzing, and Jessy Panzer.

All WomenVenture participants are also eligible to receive the WomenVenture 15th anniversary T-shirt, designed by pilot Christy Holy. Those T-shirts can be pre-ordered for pickup at AirVenture by registering at EAA.org/WomenVenture, the location for all information regarding the 2022 WomenVenture activities.

EAA WomenVenture is presented by The Boeing Company, with support from United Airlines, U.S. Air Force, Endeavor Air, Ford Motor Company, General Aviation Manufacturers Association, Women in Aviation International, and The Ninety-Nines.

