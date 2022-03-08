Bradley Griesbach Launches Fresh Coat Painters in Savannah

This new Fresh Coat Painters franchise offers residential and commercial painting services throughout Greater Savannah.

With a career of public service under his belt, Bradley Griesbach is excited to serve his community in a fresh new way through his new business – Fresh Coat Painters of Savannah.

Fresh Coat Painters of Savannah, which serves all of Greater Savannah, offers painting services including interior and exterior painting offers painting services from interior and exterior painting to additional services such as wallpaper removal, drywall repair and more. Fresh Coat Painters has a national product partnership with Sherwin-Williams®, a quality paint provider.

"The painting industry – and the service industry in general – often struggle with customer service. At Fresh Coat Painters of Savannah, we put our clients first. Every project is treated as a priority. That means we communicate with our clients, show up on time and are professional. Fresh Coat Painters is a completely different approach to the experience of working with a home improvement company," Griesbach said.

As part of the company's commitment to service, Fresh Coat Painters also has a 24/7 receptionist, online scheduling and free detailed quotes. Fresh Coat Painters also offers a 3-3-3 customer service pledge, which means calls will be answered by a live person within three rings, a quote will be delivered within three days (customer schedule permitting) and the project will be started within three weeks.

Before Fresh Coat Painters, Griesbach worked in local law enforcement and then for a railroad company. While he enjoyed the work, he was looking for a more stable schedule, a career that would allow him to spend more time with his daughter and a way to build a future for his family. That desire for a Fresh Coat is what led him to franchise with Fresh Coat Painters.

"Fresh Coat Painters is a professional and service-driven organization that empowers franchisees to build their own teams and make their own decisions about how to best serve their clients and communities. That allows me to grow my Fresh Coat Painters franchise in a way that works for me, my team and the Savannah region, which is exciting," Griesbach.

Fresh Coat Painters was founded in 2004 as part of Strategic Franchising Systems. Since 2015, Fresh Coat Painters has been included in the Bond's Top 100 and named to Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list. Fresh Coat Painters is also part of the International Franchise Association, the Small Business Association's Franchise Registry, VetFran and Minority Fran. Fresh Coat Painters of Savannah is bonded and insured.

For more information about Fresh Coat Painters of Savannah, call 912-247-1930, email BGriesbach@FreshCoatPainters.com or visit https://www.freshcoatpainters.com/savannah/.

