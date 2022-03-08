New TruBlue Total House Care Franchise Opens in Central Minnesota

TruBlue Total House Care franchisees offer handyman and cleaning services, senior home safety assessments and services, light remodels and more. TruBlue of Central Minnesota works with clients in Alexandria, Sauk Centre, long Prairie, Osakis and surrounding areas.

Justin Williams has always put family first, which included leaving the family farm after his dad was paralyzed in a farm accident. Now he's looking forward to bring his family-focused approach to life and to business to his new venture – TruBlue Total House Care of Central Minnesota.

"TruBlue isn't just a handyman or cleaning company, it's a full service home maintenance business. We are here to help you love your home with our one-call-does-it-approach to customer service," Williams said.

Clients looking for dependable, high-quality, customizable services can hire TruBlue for handyman repairs, cleaning services, yard work, seasonal services and minor home renovations. TruBlue also works with homeowners, realtors and property managers who need to get homes move-in ready quickly and keep them maintained. Additionally, TruBlue does Senior Home Safety Assessments, performs age-friendly renovations and offers House Care Plus, a regular service program that can help seniors and busy families enjoy the comforts and convenience of owning a home without worrying about the maintenance hassles.

"With my dad paralyzed, I understand what it takes to make sure a home is suited for the needs of a family. With our senior-focused programs, we can make necessary modifications, do safety checks, perform regular maintenance and just make sure a house can truly be a home for as long as possible," Williams said.

TruBlue of Central Minnesota works with clients in Alexandria, Sauk Centre, long Prairie, Osakis and surrounding areas. Williams and his wife, Melissa, have three children – Noah, Kaylee and Layla. Melissa works at the Farm Services Agency in Long Prairie, Minnesota. Williams, who always thought he'd spend his career on the farm, found himself looking for a new path. His research brought him to TruBlue.

"TruBlue is really about helping people by providing excellent customer service, doing quality work and being professional. When you don't have to deal with the headaches of owning a home or finding contractors to fix those issues, you can get back to your life more quickly, which is what we all want to do," Williams said.

TruBlue of Central Minnesota is licensed, bonded and insured. To learn more, call 320-208-9893, email Justin.Williams@TruBlueHouseCare.com or visit http://www.trubluehousecare.com/central-mn.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/new_trublue_total_house_care_franchise_opens_in_central_minnesota/prweb18544172.htm