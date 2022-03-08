New Fresh Coat Painters Launches in Santa Clarita, California

This new Fresh Coat Painters franchise offers residential and commercial painting services throughout the Santa Clarita region.

Julius Mugumya has spent his career providing excellent experiences for his customers. Now he's looking forward to bringing that approach to his new professional painting company – Fresh Coat Painters of Santa Clarita.

Fresh Coat Painters of Santa Clarita offers painting services including interior and exterior painting to additional services such as wallpaper removal, drywall repair and more throughout the Santa Clarita region. Fresh Coat Painters has a national product partnership with Sherwin-Williams®, a quality paint provider.

"Fresh Coat Painters stands out from other companies because of our focus on customer service and quality. We are committed to providing the very best customer experience with honesty and integrity," Mugumya said.

As part of the company's commitment to service, Fresh Coat Painters also has a 24/7 receptionist, online scheduling and free detailed quotes. Fresh Coat Painters also offers a 3-3-3 customer service pledge, which means calls will be answered by a live person within three rings, a quote will be delivered within three days (customer schedule permitting) and the project will be started within three weeks.

Prior to Fresh Coat Painters, Mugumya worked as a leisure travel advisor and, before that, he led the customer service and public relations departments for a water and sanitation company. He also has experience in brand management, marketing, sales and accounts management. He was drawn to Fresh Coat Painters because he saw an opportunity to put those skills to use making a difference in a sometimes challenged industry.

"The painting industry sometimes has a bad reputation. It can be challenging to get companies to call you back, show up on time and do quality work. Fresh Coat Painters is different because we want to build relationships with our customers and, in order to do that, we have to raise the bar. If we want you to work with us again, we need to be on time, offer firm quotes, respect your home, be communicative and do excellent work, so that's what we do," Mugumya said.

Fresh Coat Painters was founded in 2004 as part of Strategic Franchising Systems. Since 2015, Fresh Coat Painters has been included in the Bond's Top 100 and named to Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list. Fresh Coat Painters is also part of the International Franchise Association, the Small Business Association's Franchise Registry, VetFran and Minority Fran. Fresh Coat Painters of Santa Clarita is bonded and insured.

For more information about Fresh Coat of Santa Clarita, call 805-387-0386, email JMugumya@FreshCoatPainters.com or visit https://www.freshcoatpainters.com/santa-clarita/.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/new_fresh_coat_painters_launches_in_santa_clarita_california/prweb18544319.htm