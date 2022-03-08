Children of America Acquires Oceanside Academy, Jupiter FL.

30-Year Preschool Facility Joins the Children of America Family of Schools

Children of America, Educational Childcare (COA) today announced its acquisition of Oceanside Academy, a 20,000 square foot school, situated on three acres. Oceanside Academy has been an operating preschool for over 30 years and has established a reputation as a premier educational childcare center in the Jupiter, FL area.

"With a proven leadership team in place and a track record of delivering a peerless educational experience to the community, Oceanside Academy, Oceanside Academy – A Children of America Preschool is a natural fit with our company vision for our schools" said Ted Hockenberry, CEO at Children of America. "Generations of families have relied on Oceanside Academy for their childcare needs, this is truly a wonderful operation to add to our family of schools – we look forward adding value to an already great team and inspire generations of young learners" noted Ted Hockenberry.

Children of America brings to Florida's Treasure Coast it's one-of-a-kind educational philosophy, COA Mind & Body Matters. Mind & Body Matters approaches early learning through the development and support of every child's, Social – Emotional, Intellectual and Physical Growth.

COA's proprietary program is comprised of four key components; STAR Curriculum® (Success through Academic Readiness), COA Just Read®, Presidential Fitness®, COA Nutrition®, and many enrichment programs that have proven to dramatically impact the development of young children. Children of America's educational curriculum is a product of years of research and development in early childcare.

At Oceanside Academy, the educational experience combines the best of a structured, age-appropriate program with self-direction, exploration and play – promoting children's social, emotional, physical and intellectual development. making the acquisition a synergistic move for both organizations.

In the coming months, plans are in place to make meaningful capital improvements to the school which will enhance the learning environments and ensure we maximize every opportunity for children to learn whether in the classroom or outside on the playground. "Over the next several months we want to show families and staff how committed we are to ensuring that the school has everything it needs to be successful, plans to significantly update the playground with modern equipment are among some of the value-added improvements we have in mind" says CEO, Ted Hockenberry. He goes on the say "This is an exciting time for us and we are happy to have the Oceanside family join the COA family."

For more information about COA centers and programs, please visit childrenofamerica.com.

About Children of America

Children of America operates facilities throughout Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin. The company expansion plans include several locations in the SC and TX areas over the next two (2) years. COA offers the highest level of childcare for children ages six weeks to twelve years of age. The premier programs include infant care, toddler care, nationally renowned preschool and pre-kindergarten programs, before-and-after school care, and summer camp. An industry pioneer, Children of America is a subsidiary of World Wide Child Care Corp. Visit childrenofamerica.com for more information or interact with COA on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/3/prweb18540880.htm