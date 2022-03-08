Local Engineer Brings TruBlue Total House Care to West Knoxville

TruBlue Total House Care franchisees offer handyman and cleaning services, senior home safety assessments and services, light remodels and more. TruBlue of West Knoxville works in West Knoxville, Farragut, Bearden, Hardin Valley, Karns, Cedar Bluff, Rocky Hill and the surrounding areas.

Jason Kear, a local resident and engineer, is pleased to announce the launch of his new house care company – TruBlue Total House Care of West Knoxville. TruBlue is a full-service, senior-friendly home maintenance company. TruBlue of West Knoxville works in West Knoxville, Farragut, Bearden, Hardin Valley, Karns, Cedar Bluff, Rocky Hill and the surrounding areas.

Clients looking for dependable, high-quality, customizable services can hire TruBlue for handyman repairs, cleaning services, seasonal services and minor home renovations. Kear is also specially trained to work with seniors by doing Senior Home Safety Assessments, performing age-friendly renovations and offering House Care Plus, a regular service program that can help seniors and busy families enjoy the comforts and convenience of owning a home without worrying about the maintenance hassles.

"One of the ladies at church fell and broke her hip and laid on her floor for hours. If a neighborhood hadn't checked in on her, who knows what would have happened. With TruBlue, we can help minimize those kinds of falls and install systems to help you get help when you need it. We are here to help make homes safer and more comfortable for everyone, but especially our seniors," Kear said.

Kear has a background in engineering and he's spent most of his career in medical field, launching new products and managing project teams. For the past 10 years, he has been building, renovating and maintaining radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities across the United States. He was looking to break out on his own when his brother told him about TruBlue. With his own experience in building his own home and doing handyman work – and realizing the community's seniors could use the support – he decided to open TruBlue of West Knoxville. Kear and his wife, Christine, live in Farragut and have three children, Caid (23), Kailey (21), and Corinne (17).

"I come from a cleanroom construction background and I bring that same approach to our work at TruBlue. We are clean, professional and careful. We treat our clients' homes with the utmost respect," Kear said. "We offer the kind of premier customer service our clients should expect from any company they do business with, especially when it comes to their homes."

TruBlue of West Knoxville is licensed, bonded and insured. To learn more about TruBlue of West Knoxville, call 865-217-CARE(2273), email JKear@TruBlueHouseCare.com or visit https://TruBlueHouseCare.com/West-Knoxville.

