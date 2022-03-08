Boak & Sons, Inc. Celebrates National Women's Day by Honoring Female Employees

As a predominately male industry, Founder and President of Boak & Sons, Inc., Sam Boak, wanted to recognize the women of the company for National Women's Day.

Boak & Sons, Inc. is a residential and commercial exterior contracting company based in Youngstown, Ohio, specializing in roofing, gutters, sheet metal, siding and insulation. The company covers projects from Cleveland, Ohio to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and many places in between. As a predominately male industry, Founder and President of Boak & Sons, Inc., Sam Boak, wanted to recognize the women of the company for National Women's Day.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, women make up less than 10% of the construction labor industry. Times have continued to change to level the playing field for women and men alike, which has increased the opportunities available for women to join the construction field. At Boak & Sons, job availability covers everything from shingle installers to flat roofing technicians, siding installers, insulation installers, sheet metal installers, and many more.

"Construction is notorious for being a man's field, but we want to change that stereotype," said Chris White, vice president of operations at Boak & Sons, Inc. "We encourage women to join the trades. In the office or the field there is opportunity for success just as the women of Boak & Sons have shown. The women who work here continue to succeed in so many ways because of their hard work and expertise in the industry, and we're proud of the example they set to women across the construction industry."

Over 13% of Boak & Sons employees are female, which is higher than the industry standard. Several women trades people are members of the Commercial Roofing Department. The other women of Boak are office employees who handle administrative work, marketing, commercial roofing sales, estimate scheduling, contract administration, accounting and many other crucial roles.

"Man or woman doesn't matter, quality of work does and that's what you get from the people here at Boak & Sons," said Boak. "I would hire any woman who can provide the Boak standard to our customers, whether that's in the field or in our office. I can't give enough credit to the women who work for this company. It takes thick skin to work in this field and the women and men at Boak & Sons work together with mutual respect and skill, as well as with the same goal and commitment of providing our customers with the best service we have to offer. I strongly encourage women of any age to consider the construction industry if that's what they're passionate about."

# # #

About Boak & Sons:

Boak & Sons, Inc. was founded by Sam Boak in 1974 as an insulation contractor. With the high energy costs of the 70's, Boak & Sons expanded early on into the roofing business. They offered economical roof installations through cutting edge technology and equipment, allowing customers to recoup even more in energy savings. Today, Boak & Sons is a residential and commercial contractor for roofing, insulation, sheet metal, siding, and gutters. Based in Youngstown, Ohio, the company serves customers in surrounding areas from Cleveland, Akron, and Canton to Cranberry and Pittsburgh. For more information on Boak & Sons, visit their website at: https://www.boakandsons.com/.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/boak_sons_inc_celebrates_national_womens_day_by_honoring_female_employees/prweb18519263.htm