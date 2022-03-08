COHO Services Partners with Revenue Analytics to Launch a Full-Service Revenue Management Solution for Independent Hotels.

COHO Services, a hospitality company based in North America, has forged a strategic partnership with Revenue Analytics, a leading provider of enterprise Revenue Management Systems, to offer a full-service revenue management solution for independent hotels.

COHO Services, a hospitality company based in North America, has forged a strategic partnership with Revenue Analytics, a leading provider of enterprise Revenue Management Systems, to offer a full-service revenue management solution for independent hotels. Through a reseller agreement, COHO will combine the power of Revenue Analytics' innovative N2Pricing™ RMS with COHO's dedicated account management and revenue management consulting services.

COHO has a proven track record of leveraging reseller agreements with leading technology providers to serve the needs of independent hoteliers. Through its subsidiary, COHO Reservations, the company (or COHO) has established a long-term partnership as part of Sabre's Global Partner Program, serving as a reseller of the SynXis CR (Central Reservations) in North America. As part of the full-service RMS service, COHO will offer access to N2Pricing's supercharged analytics and intuitive user interface, along with dedicated account support with an optional add-on for revenue management consulting that provides 1-1 management and execution of rate strategies.

"COHO is a hospitality company that sells a technology service at our core. We aim to service the person, not the technology. As independent hotel owners and operators, we know first-hand how hard it is to be competitive, especially in brand-dominated markets. Our goal has always been to help small independent hotels succeed – we do this by combining our partnerships with industry-leading technology companies with the resources, support, and experience of our entire hospitality team," said Maili Morrison, Chief Strategy Officer/EVP for COHO.

Revenue Analytics is also no stranger to developing successful revenue management solutions. The company, founded by Robert G. Cross, recognized as the pioneer of revenue management, built the software that prices 46% of hotel rooms in North America today. Their algorithms power some of the industry's largest hotel groups, including IHG, Hyatt, and Marriott.

"We are thrilled that our partnership with COHO will empower even more hoteliers to access the newest, most powerful, and most intuitive Revenue Management solution on the market," said Dax Cross, CEO of Revenue Analytics. "COHO's industry expertise and impeccable commitment to service combined with N2Pricing's leading technology will drive revenue and save time for any hotel."

N2Pricing provides hoteliers with the most precise forecasting technology available today coupled with an intuitive interface. This enables hoteliers to access and act on fluctuations in demand and competition faster than ever. With profit optimization at its core, N2Pricing is the modern solution for the modern revenue management team.

"We chose to partner with Revenue Analytics because we believe at their core they have the foundation and ability to flex and develop to the market's demands. We have a shared belief that technology doesn't have to be complicated to be effective," said Brett Wilkerson, CEO of COHO Services.

COHO has begun rolling out N2Pricing as an add-on for its current customers and plans to launch its complete service offerings to the market by Q3 of 2022.

About COHO

A family-owned business, COHO began with a single hotel and has since grown to become a leading regional hospitality company with ownership in branded and independent hotels, hotel reservation/distribution technology, independent restaurants, boutique health clubs, wineries, and more. Our management approach is based around three core groups of people: owners, employees, and customers, and we believe that all three must succeed equally for the whole to succeed.

About Revenue Analytics

The pioneer of Revenue Management, Revenue Analytics built N2Pricing™ as the modern RMS for the modern Revenue Manager. By leveraging powerful analytics and deep strategic experience, Revenue Analytics' next-generation software delivers intuitive answers to help hoteliers perfect their pricing, reclaim missed revenue, and take back their time. N2Pricing's powerful algorithms assist hoteliers in tackling the largest forecasting and multi-property challenges of today.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/3/prweb18532493.htm