REGENT Announces allocortech as Avionics Components Partner for Seaglider Technical Demonstrator Vehicle

REGENT announced today that their seaglider technology demonstrator vehicle will be supported by allocortech, a Virginia-based aerospace engineering firm that develops safety-critical control systems and embedded systems applications for Urban Air Mobility (UAM) markets and the advanced maritime industry. REGENT is a venture-backed aerospace company behind the revolutionary all-electric seagliders that will provide harbor-to-harbor transportation at a fraction of the cost, noise, and emissions of existing regional transportation. REGENT plans to reveal their technology demonstrator in Q2 of 2022, with their proven seaglider entering commercial service by 2025.

"allocortech shares our rigorous approach to safety and engineering standards in their products and software, which makes them an ideal avionics component partner for our seaglider technology demonstrator," said Billy Thalheimer, CEO of REGENT. "In addition to proving out the seaglider's ‘float, foil, fly' operations, a primary objective of this program has been to define and stress-test our engineering processes, toolchains, and test procedures on a real, integrated vehicle to prepare ourselves for the full-scale, human-carrying prototype ahead. This necessitated use of professional grade components and partnership in development of custom hardware platforms, and we could not be happier with our selection of allocortech for these activities. allocortech's products have enabled the rapid development of an entire avionics system—both hardware and software—for a real-life seaglider technology demonstrator. As we step closer to our 2025 commercial service goal, we look forward to partnering with even more incredible firms."

REGENT's technical demonstrator vehicle lets the company prove their blown wing aerodynamic design and landing hydrodynamics for their seaglider and inform a realistic and robust engineering schedule with safety embedded throughout its development lifecycle. Unlike many technology demonstrators which employ hobby-grade RC components, the vehicle uses allocortech's fault-tolerant avionics components, electrical systems, and software systems. The components include sensors, flight computers, motor controllers, electrical power systems, and flight test safety equipment.

"We built allocortech to provide rapid and flexible hardware and software solutions in robust form factors to allow innovative companies like REGENT accelerated development timelines while maintaining an acceptable level of safety. We are thrilled to work with REGENT, whose seagliders offer a near-term path to zero-emissions coastal transportation. We are proud to support REGENT's mission and are eager to support their journey to commercial flights in 2025," said Brian Viele, CEO of allocortech.

The REGENT seaglider is an all-electric flying vessel that combines the speed, comfort, and navigation systems of an aircraft with the convenience, maneuverability, and affordability of a boat. Regulated and certified by maritime authorities, the seaglider will transport commercial passengers and critical cargo up to 180 miles at nearly 180 mph with existing battery technology. Leveraging existing dock infrastructure, REGENT's commercial seaglider will FLOAT, FOIL, and FLY. From the dock and while in the no wake zone, the vehicle will float on its hull. Upon reaching 20 mph, it will rise up on its retractable hydrofoil. Hydrofoils offer significant wave tolerance and enhanced passenger comfort as the vehicle leaves the crowded city harbor at speeds between 20-40mph. Upon reaching open water, the vehicle smoothly transitions onto its wing, retracts the foil, and accelerates to a comfortable 180-mph cruise speed—all while staying within a wingspan of the water's surface. Flight safety at these altitudes is achieved utilizing a multiple-redundant, state-of-the-art navigation and control system. Similar to a hovercraft, seagliders fly on a dynamic air cushion created by the pressurized air between the wings and the water. The aerodynamic advantage of this so-called "ground effect," includes significant operational efficiencies, increased payload capability, and greater range.

About REGENT

REGENT's seagliders will revolutionize regional transportation. Our mission is to drastically reduce the cost and headache of moving people and goods between coastal cities. Our vehicle, called a seaglider, is an all-electric, wing-in-ground-effect craft that operates within a wingspan of the water's surface and couples the speed of an airplane with the operating cost of a boat. Built to the same safety standards as all modern aircraft and watercraft, our vehicle will service routes up to 180 miles with existing battery technology and routes up to 500 miles with next-gen batteries, all via existing dock infrastructure. Our team of MIT-trained, ex-Boeing engineers are leveraging maritime vehicle development pathways to bring our zero-emission, high-speed seagliders to market within five years.

Media kit with photos and videos: https://www.regentcraft.com/media-kit

About allocortech

Founded in 2018 by Brian Viele and Matt Walker, the allocortech team envisioned a nimble avionics company that provides high-quality building blocks for fault-tolerant solutions in modern UAS and UAM aircraft designs. The flexibility of their products, coupled with the allocortech SDK enable accelerated development, integration and testing timelines while also providing the robustness required for the long haul. In addition to their products, allocortech provides support to their customers from their years of industry experience in safety-critical control system architecture design, control system component selection, software tooling, verification and validation systems and strategies, custom embedded electronics design, and more.

More information: https://www.allocor.tech/

