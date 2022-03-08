GO Car Wash Acquires Three Splash sites in the Inland Empire, CA

GO Car Wash expanded its presence in the Southern California market with the acquisition of three Express Car Wash sites located in Hemet, Riverside and Loma Linda, California. With this acquisition, GO Car Wash will now operate 89 locations in seven states. This acquisition is the 2nd transaction in California for GO Car Wash in the last three months.

"Southern California is an attractive market for GO Car Wash. We intend to continue our rapid expansion through acquisition and development of express car washes," said Chris Andersen, VP of Business Development.

Abe and Ali Harb said, "We are confident our former team members and customers are going to thrive with the GO Car Wash team. GO Car Wash has been an outstanding partner throughout the transaction."

"We are excited to welcome our new team members to GO Car Wash. They can look forward to professional development and career opportunities by working for one of the fastest growing car wash operators in the US," said Heath Pomerantz, VP of Operations at GO Car Wash.

"Our goal is to be the most admired car wash company by enriching the lives of our teammates and customers. We do so by providing a convenient, consistent, and exceptional car wash experience. Our values include teamwork, fun, integrity, caring for each other and continuous improvement," said Bill Derwin, CEO of GO Car Wash.

About GO Car Wash

GO Car Wash was founded in 2019 with the goal of building a multi-regional car wash company with clusters throughout secondary cities across North America. Headquartered in Denver, CO GO Car Wash will focus on high-quality exterior express car washes, with a multi-pronged growth strategy of acquisitions and new site development.

