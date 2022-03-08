United States Mint Releases U.S. Navy 2.5 Ounce Silver Medal

Latest medal is the third release in the Mint's United States Armed Forces Silver Medal Program.
WASHINGTON (PRWEB) March 08, 2022
The United States Mint (Mint) will open sales for the third release in its United States Armed Forces Silver Medal Program on March 11 at noon EST. The medal honors the U.S. Navy.
Designs featured on this medal are emblematic of the history and mission of the U.S. Navy. The obverse (heads) depicts the U.S. Navy destroyer John Paul Jones cutting through the water while the U.S.S. Constitution sails behind it. An F-18 Hornet formation flies by, leaving smoke trails in the sky, paying honor to both ships. Inscriptions are "UNITED STATES NAVY" and "DON'T GIVE UP THE SHIP," the latter spoken by mortally wounded Commander James Lawrence to his crew on the U.S.S. Chesapeake during the War of 1812. United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Donna Weaver created the design, which was sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artist Jay M. Kushwara.
The reverse (tails) features a line of sailors manning the rail while the American flag flies in the background. The inscriptions are the Navy's core values, "HONOR," "COURAGE," and "COMMITMENT." AIP Designer Steve Ferris created the design, which was sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw.
Medals in the Armed Forces Silver Medal Program weigh 2.5 ounces, are two inches in diameter, and are struck in 99.9 percent fine silver. Each medal is encapsulated and packaged in a presentation case, and is accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity from the Mint.
The U.S. Navy Silver Medal is priced at $160. To set up a REMIND ME alert for this product, (product code S20MC), visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/u.s.-navy-2.5-ounce-silver-medal-S20MC.html. To view the Mint's complete portfolio of medals, please visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/shop/medals/.
Anticipated future releases in the Armed Forces Silver Medal Program include medals honoring the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Army, and the U.S. Space Force.
About the United States Mint
Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.
Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date and time of March 11, 2022, at noon EST.
To reduce the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace, the Mint's sales centers are closed until further notice.
ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:
- Visit https://www.usmint.gov/learn/coin-and-medal-programs/medals/us-armed-forces to learn more about the Armed Forces Medals Program.
- Visit http://www.usmint.gov/about for information about the United States Mint.
- Visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html for information about shipping options.
- Visit catalog.usmint.gov/email-signup to subscribe to United States Mint electronic product notifications, news releases, and public statements.
- Sign up for RSS Feeds from the United States Mint and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.
