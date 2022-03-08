Greenberg Traurig's Seth Entin and Carl Fornaris Speak at Finance & International Business Association Conference

Shareholder Seth J. Entin and Carl A. Fornaris of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. participated in panels on March 2nd at the Finance & International Business Association's (FIBA) 2022 Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Compliance Conference.

Shareholder Seth J. Entin and Carl A. Fornaris of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. participated in panels on March 2nd at the Finance & International Business Association's (FIBA) 2022 Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Compliance Conference. The annual conference connects regulators, law enforcement and industry experts in a three-day information exchange and collaboration.

The 2022 conference was designed to help banks navigate new rules and regulations. With over 1,500 participants from over 300 financial institutions, attendees learned about the latest trends, products, and strategies to meet the new regulatory environment.

Entin spoke during a breakout session titled, "How Far is Too Far? – A Look at the Ethics of Offshore Planning," and Fornaris moderated the general session, "The Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2020 – Where Do We Stand?"

Entin, a member of the firm's Tax Practice, has more than 23 years of experience and focuses his practice on the international taxation of high-net-worth individuals and families, international corporate taxation, Internal Revenue Service (IRS) international tax audits, and IRS voluntary disclosures. In 2016, he was recognized as "Miami Lawyer of the Year" in Tax Law by The Best Lawyers in America guide. He has also been recognized by Chambers USA – America's leading business lawyers guide – since 2007, where he is currently ranked in Band 1 for tax law in Florida.

Fornaris is co-chair of the firm's Financial Regulatory and Compliance Practice. With 28 years of legal experience, he advises a broad range of financial services firms, banks and their holding companies, money services businesses, investment advisers, securities broker dealers, gaming firms, fintech companies, cryptocurrency firms, and other institutions on all aspects of regulatory compliance. Throughout his career, he has represented clients before a large number of financial regulatory agencies including the Federal Reserve, FDIC, FinCEN, SEC, and the Florida Office of Financial Regulation. He currently sits on FIBA's board of directors and is a past general counsel for the organization. Fornaris has been recognized by Chambers USA every year since 2005, where he is currently ranked in Band 1 for banking law in Florida.

