EvoShare to Waive All Licensing Fees for New Partners to Support the Ukrainian Humanitarian Effort

EvoShare is continuing its support to Ukrainian Humanitarian Efforts by waiving all licensing fees for new partners and donating a percentage of its merchant funded revenue.
BERKELEY, Calif. (PRWEB) March 08, 2022
Effective immediately, EvoShare will be waiving all licensing fees for new partners and their customers. If you are a bank, credit union, 401k recordkeeper, student loan provider, mortgage provider, HSA provider, 529 provider, or a crypto exchange, then you can utilize EvoShare at no cost to you and to your customers. This includes but not limited to: co-branding, choice of savings destination, and API auto-enrollment.
Partners will also have the ability to activate our new "EvoShare Aid" feature, that will allow their customers to contribute to charitable destinations of their choice and support Partner related causes. This new feature will be rolled out in the coming weeks, beginning with "Aid Ukraine" an option to support Ukrainian Humanitarian Efforts.
CMO of EvoShare Frank Mazza says: "EvoShare has a goal, and that's to help Americans save toward their financial future. By waiving all partner fees, to both the partner and their customer, EvoShare allows a partner's customer to get closer to their financial goal without any additional costs or membership fees. We are strongly committed to providing a zero cost - zero risk solution that will make EvoShare the most desirable savings program available, and allow us to continue our efforts of support to the people of Ukraine, through our donation percentage of merchant funded revenue."
If you would like to become an EvoShare partner, or learn more about our program, please email: frank.mazza@evoshare.com
About EvoShare:
EvoShare is the most robust cash-back savings infrastructure that enables users to earn on everyday spending, and in turn automatically apply that cash-back towards an existing IRA, Emergency Savings Account, HSA, 529 College Savings plan, Cryptocurrency Accounts or to help pay off student loan debt or a mortgage account.
EvoShare has been featured in Forbes, Inc., Entrepreneur, and The Huffington Post. It won the 2019 DC Genie Award from 401(k) TV for "Best Financial Technology" and was a finalist for KNect365's 2019 Finovate Award for "Top Emerging Tech Company." In 2021, EvoShare was named a finalist in the MoneyPitch: Money 20/20 Competition, held at the Money 20/20 Global Conference.
