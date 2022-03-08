Operation Homefront announces 2022 Military Child of the Year® Award recipients

Operation Homefront invites the eight military children and their families to celebrate their achievements in Washington D.C. on April 7th. Each year, program awardees receive a $10,000 grant, a laptop, and more.

Operation Homefront, the national nonprofit celebrating 20 years of building strong, stable, and secure military families, has named the eight recipients of the esteemed 2022 Military Child of the Year® Award, the nation's premier recognition of the outstanding achievements of our military children.

Now in its 14th year, the Military Child of the Year® Award reflects the incredible impact these exceptional young people have made on their military families, their schools, and their communities. An awards gala is scheduled for April 7 in Arlington, Virginia at the Ritz-Carlton Pentagon City. In addition to two days of touring Washington, D.C., each recipient will receive their award, a $10,000 grant, a laptop computer, and other donated gifts.

"The life of a military child calls for a special blend of resilience and strength of character, and I am thrilled to congratulate these eight extraordinary young people for how they have been able to channel both of these attributes to sustain their journeys," said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr., President and CEO of Operation Homefront. "Each awardee is a stellar representative of the larger community of two million amazing military kids, all of whom should be tremendously proud of the strength they add to their families, their communities, and our nation."

The seven branch recipients—Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, National Guard, and Space Force—will represent the armed forces branch in which a parent either serves or has served. Selection was based on scholarship, volunteerism, leadership, extracurricular involvement, and other criteria. Each awardee was selected by a panel of independent volunteer judges with deep roots in the military community.

The eighth award is the Military Child of the Year® Award for Innovation, presented by global technology and consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton. This award goes to a military child who has designed a bold and creative solution to address a local, regional, or global challenge.

This year's Military Child of the Year® Award recipients have moved a combined 40 times and lived through 115 months of deployments. They've logged 1473 volunteer hours in the 12 months before nominations.

The awardees are:



Air Force: Anna Cummins, 16, Colorado Springs, CO

Army: Elena Ashburn, 18, Pembroke Pines, FL

Coast Guard: Kathryn Alonso, 17, Vienna, VA

Marine Corps: Sophia Jordan, 13, Fort Worth, TX

National Guard: Andrew Stone, 15, Germany

Navy: Mitchell Matella, 16, Rockville, MD

Space Force: Grant Benson, 18, Burke, VA

Innovation (Air Force): David Lee, 18, South Korea

Elena Ashburn was a semifinalist in 2021. Sophia Jordan is the sibling of two past Military Child of the Year® Award recipients, Michael-Logan in 2014 and Jaxson in 2019.

Pratt & Whitney is the program's presenting sponsor. Additional sponsors include Booz Allen Hamilton, Nike, Leonardo DRS, Procter & Gamble, University of Cincinnati Online, WarnerMedia, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc., and Johns Hopkins Healthcare.

