Commercial UAV Expo Announces Global Media Support for 2022 Event

250+ Best-in-class UAS partnering organizations have confirmed their support for the 2022 edition of Commercial UAV Expo.

Organizers of the annual Commercial UAV Expo, the world's leading commercial drone trade show and conference, have announced an impressive list of more than 250 supporters from 6 continents for the 2022 event, which will take place September 6 – 8, 2022 at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas NV.

"Leading industry organizations from around the globe, including associations and media companies, have signed on to support Commercial UAV Expo, recognizing it as the leading international event in the commercial drone space," said Lee Corkhill, Group Director at Diversified Communications, organizer of the event. "We are thrilled to have far-reaching global support." Commercial UAV Expo will also soon be announcing exhibitors who have already signed up and confirmed booths on the show floor.

Current 2022 supporters include but are not limited to trade media, portals, associations, user groups, government entities and cooperating events as follows:

Publications

Aerospace & Defense Review

Africa Surveyors

Air Beat

American Surveyor

ARB Climber

Armor & Mobility

Asia Pacific Fire

Aviation Report

Aviation Update

Aviator Middle East

BIGNieuws

CIO Applications

CIO Review

Civil + Structural Engineer

Civil Engineering Surveyor

CODE Magazine

Construction Equipment

Construction Review

Construction Tech Review

Coordinates

COTS Journal

Defense Systems

Diversity In STEAM

Drones Middle East

Drones Monthly

Drones World

Engineering Report

Federal Computer Week

GEO Informatics

GeoConnexion

Geospatial World

GIS Resources

Government CIO Outlook

Government Computer News

GPS World

Gulf Fire

Innovation and Tech Today

Inside GNSS

Inside Unmanned Systems

Inspectioneering

International Fire Protection

International Firefighter

IOT Report

LIDAR Magazine

Media 7

Military and Aerospace Electronics

Natural Resources Management Today

Police Aviation News

Police Magazine

Residential Tech Today

Roads and Bridges

RTC Magazine

StartUp City

Stormwater Solutions

Technical Rescue

Tower Times

Traffic & Transit

UASMagazine

UK Fire

Unmanned Magazine

Unmanned Systems Technology

Urban Transport Infrastructure Journal

US Veterans Magazine

Vision Systems Design

Washington Technology

Wilderness SAR

Wireless Dealer

World Air News

xyHt

Analysts & Government

ABI Research

BIS Research

Drone Industry Insights

DroneTalks Academy

Flux Trends

GRADD

Guidehouse

GW Consulting

HAPTIC R&D Consulting

Indian Institute Of Drones

Juan Plaza Consulting

Kinetic Consulting

Nevada GOED

Nevada NNSS

Nevada UNR

P3 Tech Consulting

Praxis Aerospace

Robots.Experts

Roswell Flight Test Crew

Sundance Media Group

Portals

#PaxEx Podcast

AEC Café

Agritech Tomorrow

Airborne Response

Airplane Geeks

AltEnergyMag

AUTELPilots

Autonomy Paris

AviaciOnline

BigDataVendors

ChiefITDotME

Clocate

Commercial Drone Pilots

Commercial UAV News

ConstructAfrica

Construction Links Network

DrasticNews

Drone Business Center

Drone Radio Show

Drone TV

DroneExpos

DroneFlyersAcademy

DroneGuru

DroneLife

DroneNodes

DronePilots Media

DRONERESPONDERS

Drones.R.Africa

DronesBuy

DroneTalks

Dronewatch.EU

Dronewatch.NL

DroneXL

Electronics Valley

EnergyDaily

Expo TV World

GeoJobs.biz

Geosearch

GeoWeek News

GIS Café

GISGeography

GISuser.com

Global Security Mag

GoGeomatics

Gov Exec

GPSDaily

Hollywood Drones

InsideTowers

Inspire Pilots

JobsForDrones

Johnnette

Lidar News

Marketscale

Matrice Pilots

Mavic Pilots

MyDearDrone

MySecurity Media

NBN Media

OilGasDaily

Phantom Pilots

Pilot Institute

Quadcopter Addiction

Queue

RoboDaily

Robotics Tomorrow

RotorDronePro

Royse AgTech Innovation Network

SeedDaily

Sensorland

Skydio Pilots

Smart Cities Tech

SolarDaily

SpaceDaily

Spatial Times

Stem Education and Entrepreneurship

Surveying Group

TerraDaily

UASWeekly

UAV Digest

UAVCoach

Unmanned Airpsace

Unmanned Underground

Urban Air Mobility News

Urban Mobility Daily

Urban Transport News

UST.Com

WindDaily

Women In Tech Review

World Construction Today

Associations & User Groups

Aerial Evolution Canada

AIRT

APD

APSA

ARPAS-UK

AUVSI Florida Peninsula

Bay Area Deep Learning Meetup

BORDERPOL

Canada 5G Council

Central Colorado UAS

CICES

CIVATAGlobal

Commercial Drone Alliance

CWTA

Deseret UAS

Drone Federation Of India

DronePilots.nl

DSP Alliance

Fuel Cell & Hydrogen Energy Association

Google Developers East Bay

GUTMA

Ipv6 Forum

ISPRS

JUIDA

Kenya UAV Association

NATE

NVBAA

Open Geo Consortium

Pennsylvania Drone Association

Silicon Valley AI Coding Meetup

STACouncil

UAVA

UAVAI

ULTRA

WITI

WITI - Las Vegas Chapter

Women and Drones

Women Of NATE

Women Who Code

Women Who Drone

World Geospatial Industry Council

Cooperating Events

Aerial Evolution Canada Summit

APSA

Autonomy Paris City Summit

BORDERPOL Global Forum

CIVATA Urban Air Planning Forum

Geospatial World Forum

ISPRS Congress

Japan Drone

LiDARCOMEX

NESTGen

QRF2022.com

STAC Summit

SUMS Forum

Winter Geo

WITI Summit

The 2021 edition of Commercial UAV Expo drew 1,955 verified professionals out of 2,745 total registrants and 130 exhibitors, representing over 71 countries. The full list of supporters and attendees who took part in the event can be found here. Special features of the 2022 event will include live outdoor drone demonstrations and the DRONERESPONDERS Public Safety Summit with two full days of programming for drone operators and program managers across law enforcement, fire, search & rescue, and other emergency services for strategic discussions and workshops surrounding the evolving use of unmanned aircraft systems.

Full event information, including workshops, conference programming, networking events and more will be available soon. Registration for the 2022 event will open in May – stay in the know.

About Commercial UAV Expo

Commercial UAV Expo, presented by Commercial UAV News, is an international conference and expo exclusively focused on commercial UAS integration and operation covering industries including Construction; Drone Delivery; Energy & Utilities; Forestry & Agriculture; Infrastructure & Transportation; Mining & Aggregates; Public Safety & Emergency Services; Security; and Surveying & Mapping. It takes place September 6 – 8, 2022 at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas NV. For more information, visit https://www.expouav.com/.

Commercial UAV Expo is produced by Diversified Communications' technology portfolio which also includes Commercial UAV News; Geo Week, comprised of the International Lidar Mapping Forum, SPAR 3D Expo & Conference, AEC Next Technology Expo & Conference; Geo Week Newsletter, SPAR 3D Newsletter, AEC Next Newsletter.

For more information about exhibiting at Commercial UAV Expo, visit Exhibiting Information or contact Katherine Dow, Sales Manager, at kdow@divcom.com or +1.207-842-5497. For attending information, visit https://www.expouav.com/ or email info@expouav.com.

