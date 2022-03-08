Slate Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies - No. 2 for Video

Slate, the powerful content creation platform for brands, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022. The company was ranked No. 2 in the Video category.

This year's list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole—ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century.

Founded in 2019, Slate is a content creation platform for brands that allows social media, marketing, and design teams within organizations to easily create, manage and publish on-brand content across every channel. With innovative features and tools, Slate helps organizations streamline the internal production and communication process around creating great social content.

"We are honored to be ranked on Fast Company's MIC list," said Eric Stark, co-founder and President of Slate. "We are committed to making Slate the premier content creation platform for businesses, and continue to help our customers tell their stories on social media in new and exciting ways. We couldn't be more proud of what our team has accomplished thus far, and we look forward to pushing the limits of what's possible."

Slate's Mobile App empowers content-creation teams to seamlessly identify, capture, edit, brand and post social content. With Slate's Web Portal, brand stakeholders can upload approved style guides, templates, custom fonts, graphics, colors overlays, and media assets that protect brand integrity, drive consistency, and unlock the creative potential of the entire organization. Additionally, Captions - a newly added feature - helps brands using Slate improve accessibility and connect with a wider audience by enabling captioned text in brand fonts to be seamlessly added to recorded video content. And soon-to-be-launched Templates will enable content creators the ability to quickly edit their brand's custom-made PSD files right from their mobile devices, without having to open up Photoshop.

Furthermore, Slate's recent integrations with Photoshelter and Getty Images allow content creators to quickly access images and videos from their organization's media library to add custom branding and post to any social platform in seconds.

Slate boasts a growing customer base of over 140 organizations across industries such as sports, media, entertainment, fitness, beauty, employer branding, and higher education. Current customers include the LA Rams, Showtime, National Football League, Shiseido, PGA Tour, and more. To learn more about Slate, visit: https://slateteams.com

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2022) is available online here, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 15. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at http://www.fastcompany.com.

ABOUT SLATE

Slate is a content creation platform that allows companies to unlock their potential on social media through tools to seamlessly brand, edit, and customize their social content. Founded in 2019 by former NFL social media professionals, Slate has quickly become a market leader in the digital content creation space and is now used across every major US sports league, universities, top media organizations, beauty, fitness brands, among others. For more information on how Slate can help you improve your social media content creation, visit slateteams.com

