Velociti Expands VeloCare Technology Maintenance Program

Velociti's VeloCare technology maintenance program adds operational support, customization and visibility to help improve uptime and enhance the user experience

Velociti Inc., a global provider of technology solutions, today announced at the American Trucking Associations Technology & Maintenance Council Annual Convention, it has expanded it's VeloCare technology maintenance program to add operational support, customization and visibility to help improve uptime and enhance the user experience. With 25 years of experience, Velociti is strategically positioned to meet the critical technology needs of fleets and facilities.

"The future of transportation will be increasingly smart, connected and autonomous," said Deryk Powell, president of Velociti. "And in this tech-driven world, the importance of comprehensive platforms for technology management, and programs for technology support, will expand dramatically. We're making significant investments to ensure that we can provide our customers and partners the complete solutions that they need."

VeloCare, which has served as a technology monitoring and repair service since 2015, is now offering:



Added programs around operational support, such as enterprise desk services, inventory management, a tech support call center, expanded field services and Velogic add-ons;

A contract and subscription management app; and

A "build your own bundle" solution that allows users to select the options that fit their business structure and support their technology maintenance and operational needs.

"We created VeloCare to fill a gap in the marketplace to provide businesses a proactive technology monitoring and repair service that ensures their technology is always up and running," continued Powell. The gap we now see is how businesses manage their multiple, monthly recurring revenue (MRR) invoices and find supplemental resources for the wide variety of software that also runs a company. We are expanding VeloCare to include a wide variety of operational support and maintenance programs to continue making sure businesses can function seamlessly and efficiently, without the burden of finding resources to keep up with the quick shifts we're experiencing with technology."

The new VeloCare programs provide a flat, monthly subscription along with program and project management, customer service and an enhanced level of quality control. Users can select the programs that best meet their needs.

As always, VeloCare's flagship technology health monitoring provides proactive, system-health monitoring of systems 24/7 to ensure technology is always up-and-running. VeloCare maximizes technology uptime and allows users to avoid fluctuating costs while also reducing technology management costs, enabling in-house resources to focus on core responsibilities.

The Enterprise Desk Services is turn-key, supplemental administrative support to any user interface or software program, giving users access to outsourced, expert help that suits their schedule. Users also receive access to professional program management, a train-the-trainer program and dedicated support for remote device service calls for initial device diagnosis.

When onsite technician support is needed, VeloCare offers field service technicians who can support hardware devices, including installs, removals, upgrades and repairs. VeloCare has technicians who can meet assets wherever they are and whatever the service. That includes centralized inventory management, RMA processing, shipping and staging. The new programs also includes around-the-clock tech support call center, providing remote access to a representative who can provide answers on device use or trouble-shoot equipment.

About Velociti

Velociti, a global provider of enterprise technology solutions for more than 25 years, helps meet complex business needs by optimizing technology investments, lowering costs, and improving employee and customer acceptance. Its innovative design, rapid installation and deployment, and proactive support services for a broad range of transportation and networking technologies are provided by a highly experienced full-time team of engineers, project managers, certified technicians and call center staff. Velociti serves transportation, retail, food service, manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, government, hospitality, and outdoor venues, including many Fortune 500 companies.

For more information visit http://www.velociti.com or call toll free (855)-233-7210.

