Yardzen Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022

Leading landscape design and build platform recognized for its efforts to rewild yards across the US with pollinator and other habitat-supporting plants

Yardzen, the leading, VC-backed online landscape design and build platform, today announced it has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022.

This year's list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole—ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 528 organizations are recognized across 52 categories.

"We're truly honored and humbled to be featured in this year's list alongside other industry leaders we deeply admire," said Allison Messner, CEO of Yardzen. "The past two years have disrupted our lives in many ways, but one bright spot has been a newfound interest in our yards and, for many, a rediscovering of the importance of being outside. We're committed not only to helping people create beautiful, functional outdoor spaces, but empowering homeowners to make responsible, sustainable choices in their landscaping."

Yardzen is the platform that pairs homeowners with talented designers to create fully custom landscape designs online, factoring all of the complex characteristics of any yard, like local climate and soil, horticultural zones, sun and shade patterns, budget, and architectural style, all without ever stepping foot on the property — then matches clients with a vetted local contractor who can bring their dream outdoor space to life.

As people continued to invest in their homes the past year, Yardzen achieved unprecedented year-over-year growth from 2020 to 2021, and just last month, the company announced its services are now available in all 50 states and that it's continuing to grow its vetted network of the nation's best contractors.

Last year Yardzen launched the American Rewilding Project, its commitment to helping create more sustainable yards and neighborhoods across the country by including native, climate-adapted, and habitat-supporting plants in every single yard they design. The company recognizes that with more than 130 million residential lots in the US, there is huge potential around influencing the climate impact of the plants and materials used in landscaping.

In 2021, Yardzen also launched a first-of-its-kind exterior design service extending the scope of traditional landscape design to include your home's exterior. Realizing that it's impossible to decouple the outside of the home from its surrounding landscape, Yardzen can now integrate exterior paint colors, windows, doors, exterior hardware and more into designs – fully transforming a home's look and inspiring confidence before any renovation work is started.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

For the second year in a row, to coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 26–27. The virtual, multiday summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an early look at major business trends and an inside look at what it takes to innovate in 2022. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2022) is available online here, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 15. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

ABOUT YARDZEN

Founded in 2018, Yardzen is changing the landscape design and build process by delivering a fundamentally better experience to homeowners and contractors, alike. From the online studio to the field, clients are treated to a custom design firm experience that respects their time and aligns with their priorities, before being connected to a vetted pro who can bring the design to life. For more information, please visit yardzen.com.

​​ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at http://www.fastcompany.com.

