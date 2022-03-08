Speakers from Bloomberg, Volvo, Adobe and More Announced for Open Infrastructure Summit in June

In-person event in Berlin features keynotes from major users and more than 100 sessions for developers and users of open source technology

The schedule for the 2022 Open Infrastructure Summit, released today, features keynotes and sessions from users like Volvo, Adobe, Bloomberg and China Mobile. The event, held in person for the first time since November 2019, takes place June 7-9, 2022, at the Berlin Congress Center. Other notable speakers include AWS, Canonical, Red Hat, Workday, OVHCloud, SovereignCloudStack and many more.

OpenInfra users and supporters will engage in more than 100 sessions around infrastructure use cases like cloud computing, edge computing, hardware enablement, and security. The Summit is focused on helping users compose, integrate, and operate these different technologies to solve real problems at scale.

In addition to sessions on projects directly supported by the OpenInfra Foundation—OpenStack, StarlingX, Kata Containers, Airship, Zuul, and OpenInfra Labs—there will be a strong focus on over 30 other open source technologies relevant to infrastructure operators, including Kubernetes, Docker, Ansible, Ceph, Istio, Envoy, Magma, OpenContrail, ONAP, OPNFV and many more.

The full event agenda is organized by use cases, including AI, CI/CD, containers, edge computing, hardware enablement, HPC, hybrid cloud, NFV, security and public and private cloud.

Learn how Bloomberg scaled multiple single-cell OpenStack clouds to now support over 10,000 virtual machines.

Started by Meta (formerly Facebook), Magma is an open source platform for building carrier-grade networks. This talk will demonstrate how to set up a Magma 5G virtual lab on OpenStack with automation. Setting up this lab with Ansible will help private cloud operators with no prior knowledge in the telecom domain to enter into the 5G world.

Workday has built one of the largest OpenStack-based private clouds in the world, hosting a workload of over a million physical cores on over 16,000 compute nodes in 5 data centers for over ten years. Workday will share its new architecture and deployment approach as well as lessons learned, including how they migrated from Jenkins to Zuul.

Learn how OVHCloud integrated L3 services into one of the biggest OpenStack public clouds.

Adobe has been using Kata Containers in production for two years on Ethos, Adobe's internal container platform system. Kata Containers has played an integral role in achieving isolation and security requirements. Adobe will share some workarounds that were required to meet internal customer requirements for storage and network performance.

Zuul is now the default CI chain at Volvo Cars Corporation, and last year's expansion has been extensive. Volvo will demonstrate how Zuul features are used as the first line of integration for all modules in its core computer.

Learn about the state of support for DPUs in OpenStack and what using DPUs in your cloud entails.

"The community and staff have worked hard to make this in-person gathering possible," said Thierry Carrez, General Manager of the OpenInfra Foundation. "To say we're looking forward to seeing each other is a gross understatement. And while the OpenInfra community pulled together and continued producing amazing software without meeting in-person for the past two years, there's simply no replacement for the collaboration and relationship building that happens when you're physically gathered."

Canonical is the Headline Sponsor for Berlin 2022 Open Infrastructure Summit, and Mirantis is the Premier Sponsor. Red Hat and OVHCloud are Spotlight Sponsors. A few spaces remain in the OpenInfra Marketplace expo; remaining sponsorships are available until March 31. Learn more about sponsorship opportunities.

About the Open Infrastructure Foundation

The OpenInfra Foundation builds communities that write open source infrastructure software that runs in production. With the support of over 110,000 individuals in 187 countries, the OpenInfra Foundation hosts open source projects and communities of practice, including infrastructure for AI, container native apps, edge computing and datacenter clouds. Join the OpenInfra movement: http://www.openinfra.dev

