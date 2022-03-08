Sensor Manufacturer Balluff Names Dennis Lewis as CEO of US Operations

Balluff, a leading sensor specialist and system provider, has named Dennis Lewis as CEO of its US subsidiary.

Balluff, a leading sensor specialist and system provider, has named Dennis Lewis as CEO of its US subsidiary. Lewis most previously helped lead the company as the managing director for sales and marketing, a member of a three-prong management board. He will report to the company's Board of Directors in Neuhausen, Germany.

"Dennis has led Balluff Inc. through a strong growth phrase, and the Board and I are confident he is the right person to lead Balluff Inc. to even further growth and success," said Florian Hermle, managing director of Balluff Worldwide. "He is a strong contributor who has proven himself in several roles at Balluff. We are proud to recruit our future leaders from within our own organization."

Lewis joined the Balluff Inc. team in 2016 as the vice president of sales. He was previously employed as the director of sales and global marketing for BEI Sensors and as the sales director for industrial position and motion for Sensata Technologies. He earned his bachelor's degree from Park University in Arizona and his MBA from Arizona State University.

"I am very proud to have been selected to oversee the management of this company and to continue to work with our talented team. I will strive to find ways to improve our business position and to help our customers improve their competitive position," said Lewis.

Steve Badinghaus will continue as director of administration and finances. Jeff Gaskins, recently hired as the director of operations, replaces the newly retired Mark Pollard.

