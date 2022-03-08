Baby Ninjas Launches A Stinkin' Cute Card Game For Family Fun Featuring Potty Humor and Puns

Baby Ninjas is a card game incorporating humor that children and adults will find silly and entertaining to read and play. To win, a player must keep their Baby Ninja in a clean diaper, avoid and remember where all things poopy are located, and find a way to maneuver through the rounds stench-free.

Slice through the monotony of family game night with Baby Ninjas, an easy-to-learn and lighthearted card game designed for two to five players, ages 7-and-up. Launching today, the objective of Baby Ninjas follows the same simple principle of "Hot Potato" but with a punny twist.

Taking time to unplug from smartphones, tablets and video games in order to spend quality time with family and friends is dwindling. Baby Ninjas is interactive fun that the entire family can enjoy.

Baby Ninjas is a simple concept, similar to the game ‘Hot Potato,' but instead it's referred to ‘Hot POOtato" and is easy to follow with punny jokes and creative artwork. Each player begins with an envelope in front of them with either a dirty or clean baby ninja inside. There is a clean baby ninja envelope in the middle of all players. Each player keeps five action cards in their possession and plays one to three of them on their turn. They grab a new card(s) from the pile once their card(s) are played. Several cards have a special marking on the top left hand corner to denote a "rear-ending" play. If a player has three of these in their possession they can end the round. If another player has three of the specially marked cards, they can negate the rear-ending play and keep the round going.

The average 8 to 10 year old spends almost eight hours a day with a variety of media, and older children and teens spend around 11 hours per day. Instead of turning to an iPad or video game, Baby Ninjas provides fun, educational value while strengthening family ties. Traditional card games aren't seen as appealing or fun. Baby Ninjas features charming artwork, a humorous tone and additional game pieces that help keep children more engaged and excited to play with family and friends.

"As an escape room owner, Baby Ninjas was born thanks to being mind-numbingly bored during a COVID-19 quarantine…and soon found out my wife and I had an unexpected baby on the way," said co-founder and creator Dan Huynh. "My wife and I already had two children and learned we were unexpectedly expecting a third, during the pandemic. The excessive boredom led to a lot of brainstorming for card game ideas. After weeks and weeks of playtesting, feedback, improvement, and continual development, the final evolution of the game emerged, and it's laugh out loud fun that the entire family can enjoy."

Baby Ninjas is available starting at $25 and can be pre-ordered by visiting pr.go2.fund/baby-ninjas.

About Baby Ninjas

The founders and creators of Baby Ninjas, Dan and Dominic, found themselves looking for a new way to connect and have fun during the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns. Dan and Dominic love to play games, don't take themselves too seriously, and found their crazy card game idea could actually turn into a reality! With their passions combined, and Dan's surprise baby on the way, they decided to hit the ground running with weeks of playtesting, feedback and continual development; finally Baby Ninjas was created. For more information, visit http://www.babyninjas.com.

