Customers at Hyundai of Moreno Valley Can Buy New Hyundai Vehicles at 0% APR
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (PRWEB) March 08, 2022
Prospective buyers at Hyundai of Moreno Valley in Moreno Valley, CA, can buy select Hyundai models at 0% financing for up to 48 months. Moreover, they are not required to pay for 90 days from the time of purchase.
Customers can get their hands on the 2022 models of Hyundai Tucson, Hyundai Santa Fe, Hyundai Venue and Hyundai Elantra. However, models such as Hyundai Elantra N, Hyundai Kona N, Hyundai Palisade and Hyundai IONIQ 5 are not covered under this offer. Furthermore, customers qualify for this offer only if they have credit approval from the dealership.
In order to apply for an auto loan, prospective buyers need to fill out a form. They will have to mention their personal information, such as contact details, employment information, the type of vehicle they want to buy, etc. Once the form is submitted, the dealership's finance team works with a number of bank to come up with a finance package that is suitable for prospective buyers.
Customers must also keep in mind that the offer expires on March 31, 2022.
Therefore, all interested prospective buyers are encouraged to visit https://www.hyundaiofmorenovalley.com/ or call 951-900-4248 for more information. They can also visit the dealership at 27500 Eucalyptus Ave., Moreno Valley, CA.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/get_a_hyundai_vehicle_at_0_financing_in_moreno_valley_california/prweb18542673.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
