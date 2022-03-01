Career Thought Leaders (CTL) Invites Maureen Farmer and Maddison Shears to Address a Global Audience at the International Career Thought Leaders Event in Philadelphia

Westgate's leadership team will deliver a presentation entitled "The 90-Day Success Plan for Senior Leaders" during the event held April 10–13 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at the Notary Hotel Downtown.

Maureen Farmer and Maddison Shears will deliver a talk entitled "The 90-Day Success Plan for Senior Leaders" during the Career Thought Leaders (CTL) 13th annual professional development symposium: "Flourishing in The Future of Work." The event will be held April 10–13 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at the Notary Hotel Downtown.

Maureen is an award-winning, certified executive coach with 25 years of experience as an employee in global publicly traded companies. In addition to coaching leaders of public companies, Maureen also serves family-owned businesses, start-ups, and entrepreneurs. Maureen has contributed to articles for FemFounder, Beyond Exclamation, and Glassdoor.

The 90-day plan created by Farmer is used by over 2,000 people, including executives from Disney, Google, KPMG, Visa, American Express, Mastercard, and many others. Thanks to the work of Maureen Farmer and her colleagues, you can help your clients jump-start their next role with a comprehensive 90-day plan designed to maximize their performance while building your business.

The 90-day plan presents a sustainable methodology and blueprint for ongoing performance planning and tracking. Although the concept is simple, it can be used in many scenarios, including job interviews, investor pitches, and board presentations. Maureen's work with the 90-Day Plan earned her the 2021 Career Leader of the Year Award with Career Professionals of Canada.

If you're an executive resume writer, career coach, or executive leadership coach, consider joining the conference where you will access the expertise of global career specialists who share leading-edge career management practices under one roof over three days. Attendees will also network with like-minded professionals and learn leading-edge strategies for growing their practice.

Maureen will be available on-site for interviews during the symposium.

About Westgate Executive Branding & Career Consulting:

Westgate helps drive peak performance for CEOs and their boards. Westgate also works with high-achieving executives looking for career transformation, including internal promotions, publicly traded board of director opportunities (BOD), career coaching, executive resume writing, industry changes & those individuals who are planning to start a consulting business of their own.

Westgate is soon launching a sister brand, WordRightCareer.com, an e-commerce business that supports career professionals who work with executives. Our executive resume writing and branding assets are used by top-level career specialists serving executives who lead Fortune 500 companies such as Goldman Sachs, Warner Bros, Google, Sony, Apple, BlackRock, and many others. WordRightCareer.com launches in April 2022.

About Career Thought Leaders (CTL):

The mission of the Career Thought Leaders Consortium is to advance and professionalize the career industry by improving career management, leadership development, and career agility of professionals worldwide. To learn more and to register for the 2022 Symposium, visit http://www.careerthoughtleaders.com/2022symposium

