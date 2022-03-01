The Agency Welcomes New Franchisee in Naples, Florida

Global Real Estate Brokerage Expands Footprint with 29th Franchise in Southwest Florida

Global real estate brokerage, The Agency has announced the launch of its new franchise office in Naples, Florida. The new locale is the firm's 29th franchise among its growing network of offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The Naples office will be led by esteemed luxury real estate agents and managing partners, Chris and Kara Resop, Blair Chang, LeAnne Thrasher-Chang, Glenn Shimkus, and Shantel Shimkus.

"South Florida is an incredibly important region for The Agency as we continue to expand our footprint throughout the state with the launch of our new franchise in Naples," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. "We could not be more excited to have the powerhouse team of Chris and Kara Resop, Blair and LeAnne Thrasher-Chang, and Glenn and Shantel Shimkus leading this charge as we continue to introduce The Agency brand around the world."

As one of the fastest-growing boutique real estate brokerages in the world, The Agency's global expansion reached new heights in 2021 with a record-breaking launch of 11 new franchises in one year. With the debut of Naples, Florida, The Agency continues to grow its presence across the eastern seaboard with franchise offices spanning Boston, Massachusetts, New Canaan, Connecticut, North Shore-New York, D.C. Metro, and Turks and Caicos.

"We are delighted that Chris and Kara Resop, Blair and Leanne Thrasher-Chang, and Glenn and Shantel Shimkus will be at the helm of a very exciting market as we continue to bring The Agency brand to flourishing cities around the globe," said Jim Ramsay, Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales at The Agency. "As the luxury market in Naples continues to boom, we are confident that a unique brand like The Agency will meet the demand of buyers seeking to move into this thriving market."

Consistently ranked a top producer in Naples, Chris Resop is recognized by colleagues and clients for his commitment to exceptional service and command of the local luxury market. Chris and his wife, Kara, founded the The Resop Team in 2015 and have assisted clients all along Florida's West Coast, having over $500 million in sales and over 200 completed real estate transactions. Chris has been involved in real estate from an early age, having grown up in a family of agents and developers, but began his own professional career in baseball. Drafted by the Marlins after high school, Chris pitched for six major league teams before setting down roots in Naples to raise their family. Today Chris's clients benefit not only from his pro-athlete level of focus and extensive network, but also the generations' worth of local knowledge and industry savvy shared among The Resop Team.

Born and raised in Naples, Kara Resop brings a wealth of local insight and an extraordinary work ethic to The Agency Naples. She obtained her real estate license while pursuing her degree, and joined Coldwell Banker, where she helped manage a top-producing sales team and became highly skilled in bringing deals together. Kara and Chris spent a decade traveling the country with their two small children (even living in Japan for two years while Chris played for the Hanshin Tigers), and once Chris' career in MLB came to a close, the two planted their roots in the only place they had ever called home: Naples.

"The Agency's exclusive tools and unparalleled brand philosophy will bring a new level of offerings to the region," said Chris Resop. "Naples has always had a special place in my heart, and I am honored to further build new and existing relationships with The Agency's unmatched marketing and technology services," added Kara Resop.

Named to Inman News's list of 100 Most Influential People in Real Estate and recognized by New York Times best-selling author Stefan Swanepoel as one of the 200 Most Powerful and Influential People in Real Estate, Glenn Shimkus serves as Operating Partner at The Agency Naples alongside his wife, Shantel Shimkus. Prior to establishing The Agency Naples, Glenn founded Cartavi, an award-winning cloud-based document-sharing solution designed for transaction management. He eventually sold the company to DocuSign and joined the National Association of REALTORS® as Vice President of Strategy and Innovation. Originally from Illinois, Glenn earned a degree in Economics from the University of Illinois. When he isn't overseeing operations at The Agency, Glenn enjoys supporting numerous charities, including the Northern Illinois Food Bank, Michael Phelps Foundation, Tim Tebow Foundation and STARability Foundation.

A dedicated realtor with more than 15 years of industry experience, Shantel Shimkus established The Agency Naples to help people find their dream homes along Florida's West Coast, from Naples-Marco Island up to Tampa Bay. Shantel began her real estate career in 2006 and is a specialist in relocation and short sales. An Illinois native, Shantel married her husband and raised three now-grown children in her home state where she continues to be a top real estate producer. Shantel first fell in love with Naples during her honeymoon and made it her full-time residence in 2019. Shantel and Glenn now enjoy time at the beach, golfing and playing bocce ball in between assisting clients and negotiating transactions.

"We are certain The Agency will make a strong impact on Naples real estate and we look forward to continuing to shape our home market," said Glenn Shimkus. "With The Agency expanding its presence to the already booming Naples market, I am excited to see the region spotlighted as a top Florida destination," added Shantel Shimkus.

Founder and Partner of global brokerage The Agency, and now Managing Partner of The Agency Naples in Florida, Blair Chang brings a passion for architecture and design to his clients, lending niche insight in diverse and significant homes on both the east and west coasts. After graduating from Pepperdine University and after stints in fashion and advertising, Blair began his real estate career in his hometown of San Marino, where he was quickly awarded Rookie of the Year. A year later, Blair moved his business to Beverly Hills and became a co-founder and Executive Director of the Architectural Division at Prudential California Realty, where Chang's team, Rose + Chang, was regularly the number one sales team for Los Angeles County. In September 2011, Blair partnered with Mauricio Umansky and Billy Rose to found The Agency. Since then, his numerous accolades have included being named on the RealTrends The Thousand list as one of the United States' top agents and recognized by The Agency for being a leading agent in the company. In his free time, Blair enjoys racing cars, surfing and traveling with his family.

LeAnne Thrasher-Chang, Managing Partner at The Agency Naples, is a bi-coastal real estate expert who serves clients in Naples, Florida and Los Angeles, California. Having grown up in Naples, LeAnne lends insight that only a local can offer. Her father was in real estate finance, so she grew up with an insider understanding of the Naples market and has now been in homes in virtually every neighborhood. LeAnne launched her real estate career in 2011, and prior to working in real estate, LeAnne attended NYU and Pepperdine while pursuing modeling. Outside of real estate, LeAnne lives a busy life with two sons, ages eight and five, who have inherited her and her husband's love of sports and the outdoors. Additionally, LeAnne volunteers with Children's Hospital, Giveback Homes, Much Love Animal Rescue and Hilton Heroes.

"The Agency's global brand is bringing together an exceptional team to cover the Naples market. We are thrilled to be leveraging the talents of the region's most respected and well-known real estate agents in the business," said Blair Chang. "We are thrilled to bring the first Agency location to the Gulf Coast and I look forward to forging a new era of luxury real estate to my hometown," added LeAnne Thrasher-Chang.

The Agency Naples will be located at 852 First Ave. South, Suite 100, Naples, Florida, 34102.

The Agency

The Agency is a full-service, luxury real estate brokerage and lifestyle company representing clients in a spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, residential leasing, and luxury vacation rentals. Since its inception in 2011, The Agency has modernized and advanced the real estate industry by fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Shunning the traditional brokerage model, agents share knowledge, spheres of influence, contacts, and expertise, ensuring clients better representation and a true competitive edge. The Agency has closed more than $41 billion in real estate transactions since its inception and has 850 agents in more than 50 offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

