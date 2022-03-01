Telstra's SecureEdge Wins the SASE Pathfinder Award for Innovation & Leadership from Sea Street a Global Leader in Autonomous Service Operations

Telstra first with Sea Street's Autonomous SASE; Advance enables profitable mass-market security services at low cost.

BOSTON, Mass—Sea Street, a global leader in composable autonomous SASE services, today named SecureEdge from Telstra, Australia's best managed security services and network provider, the recipient of their inaugural SASE Pathfinder Award, as one of the first to market with an autonomous SASE service.

"Telstra's deployment of Autonomous SASE is one of the first for a major service provider," said Harley Stowell, CEO of Sea Street Technologies. "It's dramatic effects in the industry will be felt far beyond the Australian business community. With Gartner predicting 56 billion connected devices by 2025, Telstra has stepped forward to show the industry how to provide exceptional customer experiences at extreme scale via the implementation of autonomous SASE services."

Matthew O'Brien, Cyber Security Executive, Product and Technology at Telstra said,

"We are honoured to receive the inaugural SASE Pathfinder award from Sea Street today, which recognises Telstra's innovation leadership in bringing security at scale, that drives much-needed consumable compliance."

Telstra took the lead in the deployment of their autonomously powered SASE offering in early 2021 as part of its SecureEdge program, offering their customers an advanced, highly scalable, resilient security capability that scales and self-operates, independently of manpower.

O'Brien, goes on to say, "The research presented in the ‘State of Cloud Adoption in Australia, 2021' report provides an important reality check regarding cloud uptake in Australia. Security remains a significant concern, with only 21% of respondents considering their organisation ‘well prepared' for the security challenges they face in their cloud migration."

"We decided to face this challenge head-on. Adopting a Software Defined Strategy for rapid release security capabilities that works for our customers, we are able to help our customers realise the Public Cloud promise of advantage through flexibility, resilience and economics."

"Sea Street has been instrumental in helping us meet this challenge. Their API driven platform packages Telstra's security capabilities into autonomous services that scale, are assured and self-operate independent of manpower, giving us AI-powered end-to-end solutions that meet our customers' secure network needs. Their innovation is deeply embedded in our SecureEdge innovation DNA."

In keeping with Telstra's T22 strategy, this autonomous approach to SASE strips cost to operate secure network connections. SecureEdge is also further aligned to Telstra's new T25 strategy of delivering cutting edge services that result in exceptional customer experience.

"We are delighted to award the Telstra SecureEdge team with our SASE Pathfinder Award for 2021," continued Stowell. "They've shown exceptional skill by delivering the future to their customers today, whilst also innovating for the industry-as-a-whole. Congratulations to the entire team."

Telstra SecureEdge is a portfolio of award-winning, advanced next generation cloud delivered security services empowering organisations to accelerate their digital transformation and cloud adoption in a more flexible, reliable, and secure manner without compromising performance. The SecureEdge portfolio underpins Telstra's commitment to helping Australian businesses remain secure whilst offering our customers a greater level of choice and flexibility to accelerate their journey to the cloud.

SecureEdge forms the foundation and introduces the evolution of native cloud security from Australia's leading telecommunications service provider. Successfully integrating Sea Street's market leading SIO BotsTM for Autonomous Service Operations and Palo Alto Network's industry leading security solutions with Telstra's technical expertise and network leadership both simplify cloud delivered security and help organisations with their journey to SASE.

SASE simplifies wide-area networking and security by delivering both as a cloud service directly to the endpoint rather than the enterprise data centre. Autonomous SASE as deployed by Telstra takes this a step further, eliminating manual operations and instead employing highly advanced autonomous operations software to deploy secure networks at scale and intelligently assure, heal, and update them.

About Sea Street

Sea Street, the leader in designable autonomous service operations, based in Boston, MA are the creators of SIO Bots - advanced autonomous service products that provide frictionless integration while enabling service providers to transform their businesses to fully autonomous, closed-loop service operations. Founded in 2012, the company's platform is deployed at several top-tier CSPs, automating network, video, telephony, wireless, and enterprise services today. For more information, visit http://www.seastreet.com

Sea Street, SIO Bots and the Sea Street logo are trademarks of Sea Street, Inc. in the United States and jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

About Telstra

Telstra is Australia's leading telecommunications and technology company, offering a full range of communications services and competing in all telecommunications markets. In Australia we provide 18.8 million retail mobile services, 3.8 million retail fixed bundles and standalone data services and 960,000 retail fixed standalone voice services.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/telstras_secureedge_wins_the_sase_pathfinder_award_for_innovation_leadership_from_sea_street_a_global_leader_in_autonomous_service_operations/prweb18527417.htm