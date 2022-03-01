Women's Excellence Launches Effort in Making Healthcare More Efficient and Convenient for Women

Women's Excellence establishes new protocols to streamline patient care and improve customer service.

Women's Excellence has launched a patient-centric initiative to improve the overall healthcare experience for women.

"As a practice, we are proud of the service and care we have provided to women for over 20 years. Now, we're talking it to the next level by critically evaluating every component of patient care to ensure that our patients have an efficient and convenient experience," said Dr. Jonathan Zaidan, MD, FACOG, President of Women's Excellence. "Not only are we enhancing our technologies and improving patient communications, but we also recently hired Allyson Darnell as the Executive Director of Women's Excellence. Allyson has an engineering background and process-driven strategies to help us achieve our goals!"

Since the start of the new year, Women's Excellence has implemented an enhanced phone system, online appointment scheduling, and improved processes for support staff.

"We're diligently working on a new telemedicine platform, a cohesive communication system between staff and patients, and more community involvement," said Zaidan. "2022 is a year of enhancement at Women's Excellence and we cannot wait for the women in our community to benefit from all of our efforts."

For more information about Women's Excellence or to schedule an appointment, visit http://www.WomensExcellence.com. Appointments can also be made at (248) 693-0543.

About Women's Excellence

Women's Excellence is the most comprehensive obstetric and gynecologic office in Michigan. Additionally, they specialize in menopause, weight control, bladder control, endometriosis, robotic surgery, oncology, and midwifery services. Women's Excellence is committed to staying at the forefront of innovation with cutting edge technologies utilizing robotic surgery and minimally invasive surgical options when possible. The knowledgeable, compassionate physicians and healthcare providers of Women's Excellence focus on patient-centered processes to deliver the highest quality of care. They are affiliated with most insurances. They offer seamless medical record access via a state-of-the-art patient portal and use the latest technology for record keeping and sharing, making the patient experience easier and more efficient. Women's Excellence is a proud partner of WDVD 96.3 Detroit and WJR 760AM radio, serving as the team of women's health experts for both stations. Women's Excellence is currently accepting new patients and is conveniently located throughout southeastern Michigan in Birmingham, Clarkston, Lake Orion, Lapeer, Royal Oak, and West Bloomfield. For more information, visit http://www.WomensExcellence.com.

