Award-Winning Children's Education Franchise CompuChild to Raise Initial Franchise Fee from April 15

Expanded Offering, End to Pandemic Discount, and Ongoing Inflation to Result in Higher Initial Franchise Fee from April 15, 2022

Award-winning children's education franchise CompuChild has a unique focus on entrepreneurial education. The franchise also prides itself on offering a capital-light and low-cost operating model which leads to higher return on investment for its franchisees. CompuChild went out of its way to help existing and new franchisees during the pandemic by offering discounted initial franchise fees and forgiveness of monthly royalty fees. At the same time, the franchise continued to invest in and grow its offerings. Due to its significantly enhanced product offerings, an end to pandemic discounts, and ongoing inflationary pressures, CompuChild will be raising its initial franchise fee from April 15, 2022.

CompuChild believes that quality education should be available to all and as a result, the franchise has maintained a low-cost high-profit franchise model since 2001. During the pandemic, CompuChild lowered its initial fee from $17,500 to just $14,900 (which includes initial training). With its significantly expanded offerings, an end to pandemic discounts, and additional costs due to ongoing inflation, CompuChild will be raising its initial franchise fee to $19,900 (which includes initial training).

Talking about the planned franchise fee increase, a senior spokesperson of CompuChild stated, "Despite this higher initial franchise fee, CompuChild will still be one of the least expensive children's education franchises in the United States and Canada. As schools have opened, we have experienced a surge in interest from prospective franchisees. We want to allow ample time for prospective franchisees to benefit from the currently subsidized pricing -- they can do so as long as they close their franchise purchase transactions before April 15, 2022."

With help from distinguished curriculum advisors and practicing industry experts, CompuChild now offers ten times more educational programs compared to its pre-pandemic offering. Not only did the franchise grow its number of programs, it has also expanded its focus area from STEM and STEAM to incorporate financial awareness, communication and ethics. During the pandemic, CompuChild invested in an on-line content management system for its franchisees which allows them to offer classes in both an online and in-person format. The franchise also adopted an intranet platform where all franchisees can share information freely and instantly to help each other. The franchisor conducts bi-weekly interactive sessions in which all franchisees can ask questions and seek advice from an expert panel. Ongoing training programs are held every time a new curriculum or a new system is introduced. Significant marketing budgets have been allocated by the franchisor to promote the corporate website and various educational program offerings. Enrollments and payments for all franchisees have been fully automated through on-line systems. Subsidized access to specialized services for enrollment help, social media marketing and accounting help are also available. Definitely, CompuChild's franchise offerings have expanded significantly during the past two years.

About COMPUCHILD

The CompuChild franchise offers Entrepreneurial STEAM™ (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) focused enrichment programs for children primarily at the pre-kindergarten and elementary school level in the United States and Canada. With its unique focus on entrepreneurial education, strong emphasis on low cost, regular training and constant support to its franchisees, CompuChild strives to be the best children's education franchise. CompuChild's enrichment programs help kindle the spirit of constant learning, innovation, critical thinking, and collaboration for the social good at a very young age.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/award_winning_childrens_education_franchise_compuchild_to_raise_initial_franchise_fee_from_april_15/prweb18525364.htm