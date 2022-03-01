PetMeds® to Help Pet Parents Prep for an Early Flea & Tick Season with Fight the Bite Giveaway

In many regions of the United States, winters are becoming shorter and milder, which means fleas and ticks are becoming active earlier each year. To help pet parents protect their four-legged family members from spring weather pests, PetMeds® is giving away Fight the Bite Prevention Prize Packs to 8 winners.

Climate change has lead to record-breaking high temperatures during the winter season in many regions of the United States. Spring is also starting earlier in the calendar year. Warm weather may mean more walks, but it also means more pests.

Fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes are all expected to make an early appearance this year. Temperatures of around 40 degrees Fahrenheit and above are viable conditions for most pests. Some species hibernate, rather than die off in the late fall, emerging on unseasonably warm days for a quick blood meal.

Cats and dogs are susceptible not only to itchy bites, but also internal parasites and serious infections. Mosquitoes are the only transmitters of heartworm disease in dogs and cats, which can be fatal. Fleas transmit tapeworms, while ticks can carry Lyme disease.

"If you only use preventatives in the spring and summer, you might be thinking about starting earlier than usual, but we actually recommend protecting your pets year-round," says says Larissa Schenck, Director of Marketing at PetMeds®. "Even when it's below freezing out, fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes can survive inside warm, cozy households at any time of year."

Dog and cat parents are invited to enter PetMeds® Fight the Bite Giveaway for a chance to win a Fight the Bite Prevention Prize Pack, which will contain a Resco Pro-Series Flea Comb, Natural Chemistry Flea and Tick Spray, Advantage Carpet and Upholstery Spray, and Be Flea Free Shampoo.

The giveaway runs from Tuesday March 1st, 2022, through Thursday, March 31st, 2022. Everyone who enters from 12:01 AM Eastern Time ("ET") March 1st, 2022 to March 31st, 2022 at 11:59 PM ET is eligible to win. There will be a total of 8 winners. Two winners will be notified each Friday in March – 3/4, 3/11, 3/18, and 3/25. Click here to enter: https://bit.ly/fightthatbite

