Mercator Advisory Group adds industry veteran to its Research Team

Mercator Advisory Group, the leading independent research and advisory services firm exclusively focused on the payments industry, today announces the appointment of Jordan Hirschfield to the firm's research team as a director of research. Jordan brings a wide spectrum of experience in all facets of the payments industry. Jordan has spent more than 20 years drawing actionable insights from research ranging a variety of topics including customer behavior dynamics, products such as payroll, logistics, and hospitality and competitive market assessments.

"I am very happy to announce the addition of Jordan Hirschfield to our team. Jordan's extensive research background will be a tremendous asset to our clients. He brings exceptionally strong skills and a vision into the payments space and how this affects Mercator's clients. We are thrilled to have him join our team." said Robert Misasi, President and CEO of Mercator Advisory Group.

Jordan has spent more than 20 years developing and implementing extensive customer research, insights and analytics programs for organizations ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies in a variety of industries. Prior to Mercator, Jordan worked as Director of Customer Insights at GSMA, where he was responsible for all aspects of market research, competitive intelligence and driving voice of customer throughout GSMA's global event portfolio. Jordan also worked in research and analysis functions at ADP and UPS and was an Associate Producer of financial news programs at CNN.

Jordan has B.A. in Journalism from the University of Wisconsin and an MBA from Georgia State University.

