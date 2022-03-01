Traliant Announces New Training for Managers on Responding to Employee Complaints

Traliant, an innovator in online compliance training, today announced a new interactive course, Responding to Complaints, designed to help managers effectively handle employee complaints and avoid missteps that may violate company policies or laws. Responding to Complaints is the newest addition to Traliant's Complying With Labor & Employment Laws Suite.
One of the key responsibilities of managers is being alert to employee concerns and complaints. Ignoring complaints, not responding promptly or not taking complaints seriously can result in legal issues and costly consequences. Further, mishandling complaints undermines efforts to foster a speak-up culture that encourages employees to report misconduct.
"This training covers the key questions that managers need to address when handling employee complaints and problems — and what to do and what not to do when receiving complaints," said John Arendes, Traliant CEO.
Mobile optimized for any device, Responding to Complaints provides managers with practical information and best practices for properly addressing concerns raised by employees — including complaints made about them. A video host guides learners through brief, interactive episodes that explore different examples of complaints, the importance of documenting complaints, HR's role in the process, protections against retaliation and common missteps to avoid. Viewer email and tweets, drag-and-drop challenges and knowledge checks promote engagement and knowledge retention.
Traliant's training courses can be translated into 100+ languages and easily customized to reflect an organization's workplace and workforce.
About Traliant
Traliant's mission is to transform online compliance training from boring to brilliant. We are helping thousands of organizations foster safe, ethical cultures of respect and inclusion with behavior-based solutions that can be easily customized to their industry, culture and branding. Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant is ranked No. 234 on Inc.'s 2021 list of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America, and No. 88 on Deloitte's 2021 Technology Fast 500 list. For more information, visit http://www.traliant.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
