PrideStaff St. Louis Western Suburbs Honored with PrideStaff's Distinguished "5 Star Award"

After opening his St. Louis Western Suburbs staffing and employment office during a time of massive change and candidate shortages, Owner/Strategic-Partner Parth Zaveri is proud to announce that his office was one of six in the nation to receive the 5 Star Award for outstanding revenue growth in 2021 from PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization.

This annual award, honoring offices with exceptional top-line growth during their first six months of operation, was presented at PrideStaff's Annual Conference in Atlanta, GA. After conducting their conference virtually in 2021, PrideStaff was thrilled to hold a three-day, in-person event this year at the Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead. Featuring world-renowned keynote speakers, as well as breakout and networking sessions, the "In It to Win It" conference connected Strategic-Partners from across the country to review results, exchange best practices, learn from industry partners and speakers, and improve their proficiency at owning and operating full-service staffing firms.

"I'm thrilled to have received an award for exceptional financial performance, but I didn't achieve this honor alone," said Zaveri. "I have an amazing, talented team by my side. Each and every day, we all live PrideStaff's mission and follow the organization's processes to build strong relationships and create lasting employment connections that help everyone in the employment equation be more successful."

"Having lived and worked in the St. Louis area for more than 30 years, it has been fulfilling to leverage my expertise as a problem solver to benefit employers and individuals in my community," continued Zaveri. "We're excited for what 2022 has in store, and will be setting the bar for service excellence and financial performance even higher."

"Congratulations to Parth and his team for taking on the challenge of opening a new PrideStaff office and absolutely nailing it," said PrideStaff Co-CEO, Tammi Heaton. "I'm not surprised that the St. Louis Western Suburbs office has received the 5 Star Award; from day one they followed PrideStaff's business model and remained committed to achieving their sales and hiring goals, all while keeping clients and candidates at the heart of their activities. By focusing on what our customers value most, leveraging PrideStaff's resources and fostering an amazing culture, Parth hit the ground running and built a solid foundation for success that will propel his office for years to come."

For more information about PrideStaff St. Louis Western Suburbs and its services, contact Parth Zaveri at 314.310.1500.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 85 offices in North America to serve more than 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Awards nine years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/pridestaff_st_louis_western_suburbs_honored_with_pridestaffs_distinguished_5_star_award/prweb18517936.htm