PrideStaff Columbia Honored with PrideStaff's Distinguished "5 Star Award"

After opening the PrideStaff Columbia office amidst a challenging labor market , Owner/Strategic-Partner, Aaron Silver is proud to announce that his location was one of six in the nation to receive the 5 Star Award for outstanding revenue growth in 2021 from PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization.

This annual award, honoring offices with exceptional top-line growth during their first six months of operation, was presented at PrideStaff's Annual Conference in Atlanta, GA. After conducting their conference virtually in 2021, PrideStaff was thrilled to hold a three-day, in-person event this year at the Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead. Featuring world-renowned keynote speakers, as well as breakout and networking sessions, the "In It to Win It" conference connected Strategic-Partners from across the country to review results, exchange best practices, learn from industry partners and speakers, and improve their proficiency at owning and operating full-service staffing firms.

"I'm honored to have achieved the 5 Star Award for exceptional new office performance, but this award really belongs to the entire PrideStaff Columbia team," said Silver. "Meeting our sales goals wasn't an option; it was something we committed ourselves to wholeheartedly. By building individual relationships, embracing PrideStaff's core values, and living our mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most,' we quickly gained traction in our market. We've already started 2022 strong, and I'm excited to continue helping local companies achieve their business goals by matching them with exceptional talent."

"Aaron and his staff didn't just hit their goals, they blew past them," said PrideStaff Co-CEO, Tammi Heaton. "The Columbia office is a shining example of how successful our teams can be – even in the face of complex economic, compliance, safety and talent shortage issues. By hiring the right people, applying the principles we've laid out for success, and making adjustments to his business when warranted, Aaron has been tremendously successful during his first six months of operation. His belief in his team, market and self has proven to be a winning combination, and we're thrilled to present him with this richly deserved honor."

At PrideStaff's Annual Conference, Silver also received one of the organization's coveted President's Circle awards for growing his office and exceeding revenue objectives for the year. He is incredibly driven to be successful with PrideStaff; this passion, coupled with his belief in his team, will continue fueling future advancement.

For more information about PrideStaff Columbia and its services, contact Aaron Silver at 443.546.4814.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 85 offices in North America to serve more than 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Awards nine years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/pridestaff_columbia_honored_with_pridestaffs_distinguished_5_star_award/prweb18517812.htm