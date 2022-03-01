StoredTech Achieves SOC 2, Continues heavy focus on Customer Delight

StoredTech, a market leader for providing IT service to businesses, announced today its successful completion of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit, which ensures compliance with the leading industry standards for managing enterprise data.
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (PRWEB) March 01, 2022
StoredTech has received the System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) Type 2 Audit Report – SOC for Service Organizations: Trust Service Criteria.
System Organization Control (SOC2) is a technical auditing process used to validate the systems and controls designed by an organization to secure its customer data. To comply with SOC2, organizations must establish rigorous security policies and procedures in accordance with AICPA standards. SOC2 reports are conducted by independent auditors, who measure the availability, security, and integrity of an organization's unique data processing systems, and ultimately determine whether effective safeguards and controls are in place.
Approximately 60 internal controls were tested over a 9-month period by an external auditor. This effort involved all its leadership personnel driving the effort to complete such a monumental task. It was led by their Director of Information Technology, Aleks Pavlinik. All departments worked tirelessly for more than a year to assemble the required elements for an audit of this scope and importance.
The tests completed under this external audit evaluated our internal controls covering Security, Availability, and Confidentiality.
StoredTech believes that service organizations that have completed a thorough examination of their controls through external audit are providing a tangible benefit to their customers and vendors.
StoredTech has been focused on supporting and providing solutions to its clients since day one. putting the needs of their MSP partners first. The successful completion of the SOC 2 Type 2 audit allows StoredTech to continue to strengthen their offering to the clients and deliver an enhanced solution to help their partners grow.
As part of the extensive and comprehensive auditing process, StoredTech worked with The Bonadio Group to pass the SOC 2 audit. Earning the SOC 2 certification attests that StoredTech is committed to protecting customer data and system resources against unauthorized access.
"Data security is critical in today's business climate. We are taking the right steps to support our clients. Our successful completion of the SOC 2 Type 2 audit reassures our partners that the systems and processes we have in place are of the highest possible integrity," said Mr. Pavlinik, Director of Information Technology, of StoredTech.
About StoredTech
StoredTech is a leading Managed Service Provider providing IT services to hundreds of client organizations. They provide support to clients in all aspects of their IT so that the clients can focus on their core business. StoredTech has offices in Queensbury, Albany and Plattsburgh, NY and Raleigh, NC.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/3/prweb18527368.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.