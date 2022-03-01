Realm Title Agency, a New Innovator in the Title Insurance and Escrow Industry, is Poised to Exceed the Needs of the Real Estate Market

The full-service title and escrow agency operates throughout the greater Baltimore area with plans for growth

Realm Title Agency, a full-service title and escrow firm, has opened its doors in Clarksville, Maryland. Part of Mid-States Title Insurance Agency, Inc., Realm Title Agency is perfectly designed to service the needs of active buyers, sellers, and lenders in today's marketplace. Its seamless and secure closing services protect investments, support property rights, and reduce risks for its clients. The firm's experienced team leverages decades of industry insights plus state-of-the-art technology to guide its clients through the home buying and selling process with ease.

"We're excited to grow our business and open our newest settlement firm, Realm Title Agency, in the greater Clarksville area," said Mike Maddiex, President of Mid-States Title. "Like all of our Mid-States companies, Realm Title Agency focuses on providing exceptional service, handling every interaction with the utmost professionalism and competence, and ensuring secure and successful transactions for our clients. Taking a concierge approach to settlement, we deliver the hands-on support of a boutique brand with the expertise and security of a large firm."

Steve McClung and Tina Cho lead Realm Title Agency, utilizing years of industry experience to exceed client expectations. McClung, who serves as Branch Manager and Vice President of Title Operations, is a settlement attorney with over a decade of real estate and legal experience. Before joining Realm Title Agency, he worked for Sage Title Group, another Mid-States company, and Long & Foster Real Estate, a top real estate firm in the local market.

Cho is the Vice President of Business Development for Realm Title Agency, collaborating with local real estate partners and the community to build the brand's presence in the market. She brings over 15 years of experience in the title insurance and settlement business and is a licensed title insurance producer in Delaware and Maryland.

As part of Mid-States, Realm Title Agency leverages The Exchange, the company's secure digital closing platform. Real estate transactions have always been a target for cybercriminals looking to steal money and personal information, and with the Covid-19 pandemic, the industry has become an even bigger target now that much of the process occurs online. The Exchange adds another layer of security to the agency's operations, with two-factor authentication and other security features to protect its clients, their money, and their information.

About Realm Title Agency

