IMAT Solutions Is Among the Latest to Earn Validated Data Stream Designation in New NCQA Data Aggregator Validation Program

Validated Data Flows Promote Trust, Support Value-Based Contracting, Ease Quality Measurement Loads

IMAT Solutions, a leader in delivering innovative, real-time, healthcare data management and population health reporting solutions, announced today that it has earned the Validated Data Stream designation in the new National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Data Aggregator Validation (DAV) program. It is part of the latest NCQA cohort to voluntarily seek and earn the new NCQA validation.

"We are honored to be part of the NCQA Data Aggregator Validation program, which further reinforces how our platform helps to drive the most meaningful care and business outcomes for payers," said Kurt Garbe, CEO of IMAT Solutions. "As data aggregation is growing in importance for payers, we look forward our ongoing efforts to help our customers have the highest level of clarity and confidence in their health data."

The designation of the IMAT platform will provide DAV-validated clinical data for more than 50 primary sites, representing primary care providers for more than 70 percent of the AE-attributed Medicaid beneficiaries in Rhode Island. This capability is being extended to a larger audience of health payers across the U.S., as DAV-validated data comes more into the forefront.

"NCQA's Data Aggregator Validation program helps identify clinical data that can be trusted and sets a high bar for how the data are managed," said NCQA President, Margaret E. O'Kane. "We are excited that organizations like IMAT Solutions are working to improve trust in clinical data and help ensure the data's accuracy and broader usability."

Data streams that earn validation undergo a rigorous, end-to-end look at the quality and integrity of data and the procedures used to manage and safeguard it. From ingestion at primary sources through transmission to end users, verifies adherence to NCQA process, system and data standards.

Validation makes aggregated clinical data streams more valuable. Leveraging the consensus-based Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) audit process to prospectively validate clinical data flows, validation promotes trust in aggregated clinical data assets — and in the insights drawn from these data sources. It is a boost for value-based contracting and, in combination with new federal technology standards, makes many of its core features truly routine.

Seen as a vital, early step in achieving NCQA's vision of a digital measurement ecosystem, validated data flows also improve the efficiency of today's quality measurement processes. Uniquely accepted as standard supplemental data in HEDIS® audits, no primary source verification is required for HEDIS reporting when health plans report data from Data Aggregator Validation validated sources.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA Accredits and Certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed health care choices. NCQA can also be found at Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

About IMAT Solutions

IMAT Solutions are experts in health data acquisition and normalization, supporting programs for HEDIS, STARS, Population Risk Management, Data Aggregator Validation (DAV), Primary Care First, 21st Century Cures Act and CMS Interoperability. The company offers turnkey, end-to-end services – from data source onboarding to data normalization validation to data quality management to reporting and beyond. IMAT Solutions was formed in 2013 to provide key innovations in data accessibility, analysis, and reporting to healthcare organizations. The product suite is HIPAA-compliant, supporting customers across multiple states, processing billions of records per year for more than 3,500 facilities, involving 30 million patients and 35,000 providers. To learn more about IMAT Solutions, visit: http://imatsolutions.com

