cbdMD Voted Product Of The Year For Third Year In A Row

cbdMD, Inc. YCBD YCBDpA))), (the"Company"), one of the world's leading and most highly trusted and recognized health & wellness CBD companies, has won a Product of the Year award for 2022. Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, determined by 40,000 American shoppers through a national survey conducted by Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. CBD Drink Mixes won the top honor as the most innovative product in the CBD Ingestible category.

In today's ever-changing consumer landscape, the annual Product of the Year Awards are a go-to reliable resource for those looking to find the very best in new products on the market. Whether online or in-store, the distinctive red seal of approval is globally recognized as a vote of confidence from consumers themselves. Thanks to this annual recognition, shoppers can easily cut through the clutter and trust that these products demonstrate the utmost innovation in their respective categories, whether in function, design, packaging or ingredients.

"Given the continued flux and uncertainty over the past two years, we're prouder than ever to provide consumers with the vote of 40,000 fellow shoppers as a guide they can trust when making important purchase decisions for themselves and their families. One of the great strengths of Product of the Year is that we champion manufacturers for putting forward products that reflect the latest trends and offer consumers the solutions they're looking for," said Mike Nolan, Global CEO of Product of the Year Management.

For over 30 years globally and 14 years in the USA, Product of the Year has served as the stage for brands to showcase exceptional quality and innovation. As an annual benchmark that forecasts the trends in store for the year ahead, it highlights products that reflect the things that everyday consumers value most. This award marks the third year in a row that cbdMD has been recognized within the newly minted CBD products categories. cbdMD has previously been awarded the Product of the Year recognition for its sleep aids, Freeze topicals, CBD gummies, and pet treats.

"We're beyond excited to have our CBD drink mixes recognized as a 2022 Product of the Year Award winner. This marks three years in a row that we've been awarded this honor, and we're proud of what this represents. We understand that today's market is incredibly competitive, and this seal of approval helps us stand out as a trusted leader in consumer products. As a globally recognized program for product innovation, the Product of the Year Award serves as a distinctive, influential tool that is key to promoting cbdMD as an industry leader and innovator," said Matt Coapman, Chief Marketing Officer at cbdMD, Inc.

The 40 winners of the 2022 Product of the Year Awards will be celebrated on DailyMail.com. Shoppers nationwide can also enter to win a bundle of the 40 winning products in a Product of the Year sweepstakes hosted in partnership with DailyMailTV. For more details, visit the Product of the Year website, here.

As a resource for shoppers nationwide, the 2022 Product of the Year winners are highlighted in a shoppable article created in partnership with WomansDay.com, the online destination for the Hearst-owned Woman's Day brand, and Ensemble IQ, a premier business intelligence resource with revered publications including Progressive Grocer, Store Brands, Drug Store News and Convenience Store News.

For additional information about the 2022 Product of the Year winners, visit productoftheyearusa.com.

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading and most highly trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S.-produced, THC-free1 CBD products. The cbdMD brand currently includes over 130 SKUs of high-grade, premium CBD products including CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD capsules, CBD bath bombs, CBD bath salts, CBD sleep aids, CBD drink mixes and full spectrum CBD options. Our Paw CBD brand of pet products includes over 45 SKUs of veterinarian-formulated products including tinctures, chews and topical products in varying strengths, and our cbdMD Botanicals brand of beauty and skincare products features 15 SKUs, including facial oil and serum, toner, moisturizers, facial masks, exfoliants and body care. To learn more about cbdMD and their comprehensive line of U.S.-grown, THC-free1 CBD oil and full spectrum products, please visit http://www.cbdmd.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook or visit one of the 6,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

About Product of the Year

Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 30 years ago, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are determined by the votes of 40,000 consumers in an independent, national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. The award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution and awareness. Winning products announced in February of each year are included in Product of the Year's national marketing program and receive the right to use the Product of the Year honor and logo in their own marketing and sales communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyearusa.com.

About Kantar

Kantar is the world's leading marketing data, insight and consultancy company. We know more about how people live, feel, shop, vote, watch and post worldwide than any other company. Working across the entire sales and marketing lifecycle, we help brands uncover growth in an extraordinary world. Kantar's services are employed by over half of the Fortune 500 companies in 100 countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans'' and ''proposes.'' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to the expansion of the consumer market for CBD products, our ability to increase our market share, the availability of the Amazon platform for our CBD products, our ability to expand our business and significantly increase our revenues, our ability to effectively leverage our brand partnerships and sponsorships, our ability to effectively compete in our market, our ability to achieve our net sales guidance, and our ability to report profitable operations in the future. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific methods.

