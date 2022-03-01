Avidian Wealth Solutions enters 2022 with over $850 million in new assets under management

This growth places the independent wealth management firm at more than $3.4 Billion in total assets under management.

Avidian Wealth Solutions (formerly STA Wealth Management) continues to grow with the addition of more than $850 million in new assets under management during the last business year. The independent Houston-area wealth management firm now has more than $3.4 billion in total managed funds as of December 31, 2021. These new funds represent a 33% growth from 2020 to 2021.

"Our growth is a reflection of the hard work and countless hours that the entire team put in throughout the year. The team effort was and remains aimed toward achieving our mission of making a positive impact in the lives of those that we serve," says Avidian Chief Operating Officer Jim Atkinson of the firm's milestone.

Avidian Wealth Solutions is headquartered in Houston with offices in Sugar Land and The Woodlands. The company offers a suite of family office-style financial services including financial planning, investment management, private fund opportunities, and risk management. "The team at Avidian continues to innovate with new technology and maintain a sharp focus on helping both clients and advisors achieve their goals," says Atkinson of the firm's growing suite of services.

This latest milestone is just the most recent in a stretch of growth and innovation for the 19-year-old firm, which has been steadily adding new partners, financial planners, certified public accountants and lawyers to their office. "We are excited about this special milestone and the strategic growth strategy it reflects," says Avidian CEO Luke Patterson. "We look forward to many more years of providing a premier family office experience to families in Texas and across the United States."

ABOUT AVIDIAN WEALTH SOLUTIONS

Avidian Wealth Solutions is a team of independent fiduciaries who are committed to meeting the unique needs and challenges of our clients. With a comprehensive and evolving suite of services including but not limited to financial planning, investment management, and insurance solutions, we strive to minimize risk through all aspects of our business, by understanding trends and planning strategically — while consistently maintaining our core values of trust, credibility, and transparency. For more information, visit Avidianwealth.com and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

