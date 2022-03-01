Paige Schulte Partners With Side In Neighborhood Experts Real Estate, A Modern Digital Agency and Boutique Real Estate Company

Paige Schulte today announced Neighborhood Experts Real Estate and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands.

Paige Schulte today announced Neighborhood Experts Real Estate and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands. The collaboration will ensure that Neighborhood Experts Real Estate, a company that stays connected to its clients, its communities and the latest digital marketing trends, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.

Schulte, the No.1 Realtor® in Gig Harbor, has been an entrepreneur for over 20 years. Known for growing her real estate production from zero to $160 million in just five years, she mentors ambitious agents through her popular online course and podcast, Master Your Real Estate Marketing With Paige. Also a philanthropist, Schulte has donated more than $300,000 through her nonprofit, The Chelsea Paige Foundation, and was named Inman Innovator of the Year in 2020 for her help raising donations for a nonprofit providing food to families during the pandemic. She has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Mercury News, Inman, and Tacoma News Tribune, among others.

Schulte's Neighborhood Experts is more than an elite group of brokers and agents who are experts in the markets they serve. It's a creative agency staffed by designers, copywriters, video editors, podcast specialists and advertisers. It features a state-of-the-art media center and offers a full lineup of trainings, speakers, happy hours, networking opportunities and pop-ups at local businesses.

"Being a Neighborhood Expert means being the go-to expert in one community or neighborhood and creating personal connections with those who live, work and play there," said Schulte. "It means studying the local housing market data like a hawk. And it means becoming a master of modern digital marketing. That's exactly what you'll get with every single agent on my team."

Partnering with Side will ensure Neighborhood Experts Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Neighborhood Experts Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions and more. Additionally, Neighborhood Experts Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.

Schulte continued, "The partnership with Side gives our agents access to the latest tech and top-tier support, which means they will have more time to connect with their clients and their community. We love giving back and getting to know everyone in the markets we serve, so this is a great fit for us."

About Neighborhood Experts Real Estate

Neighborhood Experts Real Estate is a boutique real estate company and modern digital agency located in Gig Harbor, Washington. It's a place where entrepreneurial-minded, ambitious brokers and agents collaborate with forward-thinking, practiced creatives and strategists to ensure top results for clients. With a state-of-the-art media center, happy hours and local pop-ups, Neighborhood Experts is home to the new breed of real estate experts today's buyers and sellers need. To learn more, visit http://www.NeighborhoodExpertsWA.com.

About Side

Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/paige_schulte_partners_with_side_in_neighborhood_experts_real_estate_a_modern_digital_agency_and_boutique_real_estate_company/prweb18484254.htm