MarketingProfs Unveils the Stunning Results of First-of-its-Kind State of B2B Marketing Training Report

MarketingProfs, a global leader in B2B marketing education, training, and consulting services, announced today the release of its groundbreaking new report on the current State of B2B Marketing Training.

Nearly 600 B2B marketers revealed that the majority of B2B organizations are missing the boat when it comes to building and retaining effective marketing teams.

Here are just a few of the surprising statistics the report uncovered:

→ Only 19% of B2B marketers feel very prepared for their future in marketing.

→ Only 31% feel their team is very effective in their roles.

→ A full quarter don't think everyone on their team has a basic understanding of marketing.

→ A third feel burned out.

→ And two-thirds are seeking new job opportunities.

The report found that overwhelmingly—and further leading to these trends—that managers don't know what skills their team needs to learn. Only 15% of managers report their training includes an assessment to see which skills their team needs to learn next. An additional 74% would like their training to include assessments. And 78% would like personalized recommendations on what trainings to take.

Our study also revealed that very few organizations are proactive about B2B Marketing training at all. In fact, most B2B organizations do not have a process to decide what training is needed, with only 13% having a process in place. While this ad-hoc approach isn't ideal, it's even more problematic when 50% of non-managers say they're unsure if their organization has a budget for B2B Marketing training at all.

Furthermore, the study found there's a gap between the type of training marketers are using and the type they actually want to use. Self-paced online courses are used frequently for training and most marketers say self-paced training is effective for them. Yet companies are too often relying on virtual events for additional training, while marketers prefer workshops and in-person conferences.

But, marketing leaders are trying.

70% of organizations report their teams participated in B2B marketing training, but only 30% say their current training is helping them meet their business goals.

So, what's wrong with the current approach?

The Good News: There Actually IS a Right Way to Create a Prepared and Effective MarketingTeam. Our study revealed very specific (and different) things that leading organizations provide to those 19% of very prepared B2B Marketers we mentioned above.

Marketing has always had high turnover. The Great Resignation is only making things worse. The report highlights that a full two-thirds of B2B Marketers are seeking new job opportunities. And turnover creates chaos, lowers productivity, and costs organizations money.

Download the full report at mprofs.com/stateofb2b and discover over 100 data points around the current State of B2B Marketing Training today. Learn what Marketing Leaders can do right now to right these downward trends in B2B Marketing education and improve the overall health of their organizations—employee morale, productivity and effectiveness, and ultimately, the bottom line.

